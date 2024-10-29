Shrinking season 2 episode 4 preview: What to expect and when to tune in to the new episode on Apple TV+
I am just loving Shrinking season 2, I'm so glad this show is back on our screens! This is the type of dramatic comedy we need, especially on streaming. This week we've got a new episode of the series. When do you need to tune in, and what's the next episode all about?
Shrinking season 2 episode 4, "Made You Look," drops Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Since the streamer goes with the eastern time zone for the release time, this actually means that some of you will be able to tune in a bit earlier tonight. Don't you just love it when time zone differences work out in your favor? Check out the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 30
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Oct. 29
What's up next on Shrinking season 2?
Shrinking season 2, just like the first season, has been doing such a great job of seeing some development and the story moving along with each new episode, as well as mixing in humor and great cliffhangers. Last week, we saw that Liz and Sean may have a bit of a falling out now after she sold her share of the food truck to his dad.
And Alice made the very bad decision of kissing Conner, even though her friend Summer is dating him and told her how happy she is at the moment in the relationship. This came after Alice spoke with the drunk driver who was the cause of her mom's death. And she flipped out at the coffee shop where he works. Though we definitely don't blame her.
Season 2 episode 4 is sure to continue to develop these storylines, and even more based on the synopsis released by Apple TV+. We shared it below:
"Paul challenges Jimmy to show restraint with Sean. Derek introduces Gaby to a friend. Liz advises Brian about parenthood."
Alright, there's a lot going on here that's really interesting. Even though Jimmy knows it's best to let Sean see Paul instead of himself, it seems like he's still going to have trouble not helping him as a therapist. He truly cares about Sean so it's not going to be so easy. Plus, right now he's going through a tough spot with Liz, as wee see in the promotional image. They may be talking to Paul about this new issue that's arisen in their friendship.
And, ooh. Is Brian ready to become a dad? Plus with Derek introducing Gaby to a new friend, I'm assuming that's new cast member Damon Wayans Jr.! We're finally going to find out what role he's going to play after he was announced to be joining the cast this season. Get a peek at his character, and a couple more promotional photos below!
Shrinking season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.