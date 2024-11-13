Shrinking season 2 episode 6 successfully tackles the theme of loneliness (Review)
Last week's episode of Shrinking season 2 brought out the honesty and truth in everyone. And this time around, some of the characters experience the theme of loneliness. But, there are reconciliations and support. For most of them anyway. We'll dive into it all with our review of season 2 episode 6, "In a Lonely Place" on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
Alrighty, we're going to start with Sean because he's the one who gave us the biggest fright at the end of episode 5. What a cliffhanger! After his father was unsupportive and not willing ot listen to Sean's pain yet again, he lashes out and goes to start a fight. It turns out he didn't even fight back though. Sean just took the beating. This completely broke my heart.
What was real heartwarming though is that the whole gang gathers around and comes to visit and support Sean in the hospital. It's so sweet to see that even though his dad is not on his side right now, so many others are. Plus, it's always the funniest when a character on TV is high on hospital drugs, and Sean was no different. Actor Luke Tennie played that hilariously.
I'm loving Jimmy and Paul's team up to work on Sean's case in Shrinking season 2, and this episode really showcased their relationship in an amusing way. It was nice to see. Thankfully after a long talking to, they're able to help Sean's dad finally see his error and how he hasn't handled his son's pain the right way. Like, yes. Good morning, dude. The support from his dad is what Sean needs, and he finally gets it. Yay!
Next up is Alice, who had some very important scenes in this episode. Brian tells her the truth about how he's visiting and speaking to Louis, aka the drunk driver who caused Tia's accident. He couldn't keep that secret for very long. Alice decides she wants to talk to him, and the two visit Louis. He's in a dark place and is, as the title suggests, lonely. And he's living with his guilt.
After a while, Alice remembers a sweet story about her mom's kindness and that leads to an epiphany for her - she's going to forgive Louis because she knows her mother would have done the same. I can see how Alice came to this realization. But I don't know. After all the anger and hurt, it felt like a bit too soon for Alice to flat out forgive him. Maybe there will be more to this relationship. But either way, Alice actress Lukita Maxwell is so good, she brings a wonderful vulnerability to Alice that's great to see.
And speaking of lonely, there's a new plot line that's emerged for Liz that's taken me by surprise. She kind of has a loss of purpose since she sold her share of the food truck business to Sean's dad. Plus, her son left to return to school without saying goodbye. I mean, yes that hurts as a mother. But, Liz. You could have been a bit more supportive and had a better attitude with Conner. Even though I agree his whining was getting to be a bit much.
Derek is as cheery and the best husband ever, but he doesn't see the loneliness and feelings of being unfulfilled Liz is experiencing right now. And so surprisingly, she turns to her ex-boyfriend Mac (played by actor Josh Hopkins who was on Cougar Town with the Liz actress!). All very innocent of course. The two are just hanging out. And he even asks her to take photos of his dog, which has become a renewed passion of hers. I wonder where this story is going though. Hmm.
Shrinking season 2 episode 6 was a really strong episode that featured an important theme that all of us experience in some way or form at some point. It may not be as dramatic as what the characters are going through. But it's still something we can relate to. And the different characters experiencing this hardship was interesting to see. And while plot points are sort of resolved for Sean and Alice, for example, a new one emerges for Liz. That's what keeps us glued to our seats! Episode grade level: B.
