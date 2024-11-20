Shrinking season 2 episode 7 gives us a storyline that feels rushed (Review)
The new episode of Shrinking season 2 this week gave each of the characters good storylines. Though the focus really was on Brian and Liz's plot points, respectively. And boy we were left with a great cliffhanger, as always! Here's our review of season 2 episode 7, "Get in the Sea," on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
Not going to lie, with the synopsis saying that Jimmy was going to help a patient out this episode, I thought it was going to be Sean. It turns out to be another familiar face we know, Dan. Jimmy goes back to "Jimmying," and though this patient needs a bit more of a push and a bit more of patience, he's able to make progress even with Jimmy's unconventional methods. Which was really sweet to see.
Dan was even instrumental in helping Brian and Charlie realize both of them weren't ready to have a baby yet. They had the exciting news that a mother had picked them and they could become parents the very next day. But, you know. Going from thinking you have months to a day to process and prepare is a big leap. They both realize that if Brian had asked what Charlie thought, he'd know he was just as terrified as well. And so the couple decides to wait.
I think that was one of the most important aspects of the episode, and I love that everyone was in the ocean to help Brian process it all too. Sometime we can be so wrapped up in our own heads that we don't think to ask how the other person is feeling. And they may surprise you and it turns out they are feeling the same way. Communication, everyone. It's all about communication.
The other big part of the episode is the fact that Liz and Mac are still hanging out, and end up kissing. Yikes! Look I can kind of understand why Liz kisses Mac back and the feelings she's going through. Though I don't feel like this storyline was fleshed out very well. Sure, we saw her lose her sense of purpose when it comes to the food truck. Though if she feels bad about Conner, this could have played out longer.
I'm not saying Liz isn't a good mom, she clearly is. But I think she can learn to communicate and listen to her kids more. Even if it does seem like they're being whiny. She's really just thinking about herself and not about how she may have hurt Conner's feelings. I don't know. I feel like fleshing that out, on top of everything else, would have made this kiss more believable. It just felt like a plot device we all saw coming and that's been done so many times.
Alice is really maturing with each episode of Shrinking season 2, and she makes up with Summer after her friend created a catchy bop calling Alice out. She also realizes that she and Brian should not be hiding that they're meeting up with Louis a secret anymore. And of course, that's the moment Jimmy coincidentally sees them through the window of the restaurant. As he and Alice lock eyes, the episode ends. No!
I'm glad they're not keeping this a secret for very long. The characters are going to have to deal with it now. And it's going to be interesting to see how Jimmy will react. He's also made so much progress in this grief that he's been in. Hopefully this won't set him back. Overall I though season 2 episode 7 was good, though the Liz storyline is not my favorite right now. Also, I'm definitely crushing on Derek2 just like everyone else! Episode grade level: B.
Shrinking season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Follow along on Show Snob for weekly reviews of the series!