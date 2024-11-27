Shrinking season 2 episode 8 is our favorite so far! (Review)
Wow! What an episode of Shrinking season 2. Last week's episode wasn't a favorite of mine, so I'm happy the story is a little more on track in terms of what we like to see. Ready for our thoughts? Here's the review of Shrinking season 2 episode 8, "Last Drink," on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
The biggest part of the episode is definitely the fact that Jimmy is now processing the fact that Alice and Brian are hanging out with Louis, the man who is the cause of Tia's car accident and death. He's rightfully angry but it shows a lot of growth on Jimmy's part that he at least hears Brian out. I feel like the old Jimmy would have shut him, and anyone down and out.
Still, Jimmy needs time and that's fair. However what's really great and heartwarming to see is that even though he's not the happiest with Alice, he doesn't completely shut down on her again. This contrasts nicely with the flashbacks we see of some of those heartbreaking moments following Tia's death. Alice tells her dad she needs him, and he says he can't. He doesn't do that again and he's aware of that and remembers it.
Even at the end of the episode, it's still eating away at him how he treated Alice during that time. And he's working on trying to forgive himself. That's why he was so mad at Louis. It was an easy outlet for him to throw his anger at. And, look. Even if his life is sad Alice and Jimmy have a right to be mad at him. Though as Paul helps Jimmy realize, it's really himself he's angry at. And he chooses to forgive Louis too. Though he asks him to stay away from his daughter, his friends, and his life.
Again, I think this is perfectly fair for Jimmy to feel. Though it does show that he has a bit more growth to do. But small and steady steps. Those flashbacks with Tia, and even the one between Alice and Liz were really heartwarming to see. Speaking of Liz, in the present day she and Derek are still working through the fact she kissed her ex-boyfriend, Mac. Derek is also another character here who needs space to be angry.
Throughout the episode he realizes that Liz tried to tell him she felt like she was drowning, but he brushed her off. Not on purpose. But because she's so strong and usually gets herself out of these feelings. Though we're all human. And even the strongest of us need some emotional support sometimes. He realizes that and chooses to forgive her. Even though he could have chosen not to. It was so sweet he got their three boys rallied up and over for dinner as well.
I like that Louis backstory of what lead to the accident also was woven in here. He wasn't a super careless guy who always chose to drink and drive. It was just a bit and home wasn't too far, so he thought it would be alright to drive. Even though his girlfriend told him they should order a Lyft. This just goes to show that even if you think you haven't had much, do not drive afterwards.
It's clear he's guilty and knows he made a huge mistake that could have been avoided. I don't know if it's truly because of what he says that every time he looks at his girlfriend he'll remember the choice he made or if he's trying to punish himself. But Louis breaks up with her even though she was going to stay at his side.
I think Shrinking season 2 episode 8 hit some really emotional beats successfully, revealed some more backstory that gives us insight into the characters, and provides some much-needed character development. Even with Paul and him not sleeping well, he chooses to go to the doctor instead of ignoring it. And, he sort of admits that he wants someone by his side at the appointment so Sean ends up tagging along. He's more open and vulnerable which is great to see. I honestly think this one has been my favorite all season so far. Episode grade level: A.
Shrinking season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Follow along on Show Snob for weekly reviews of the series!