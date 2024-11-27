Is Silo season 2 episode 3 really streaming early on Apple TV+?
Just as you think you have everything put together, someone throws you for a loop. In the case of Silo season 2 episode 3, Solo is going to make you rethink everything you know about the silos.
It's a Thanksgiving surprise for Silo fans. Originally, the show streams on a Friday, but due to it being Thanksgiving tomorrow and then a weekend of family fun, Apple TV+ is treating everyone to an early showing of the episode. We still have a look inside the episode before we share our review and recap of events!
So yes, tune into Silo season 2, episode 3 today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, on Apple TV+!
We can tell that Bernard knows way more about the dystopian world than anyone else. Judge Mary Meadows also knows a lot more, although she wants to forget. The Pact tells the people in the silos how to act, but The Order goes into a lot more detail.
Meanwhile, we know that there are other silos out there. Juliette is in one of them. She’s made it to one that has faced a rebellion at some point, and it’s clear that the air outside is still toxic. Everyone is dead. Now it’s time to jump back into that world and learn more.
Solo explains more Silo season 2, episode 3
There’s a great sneak peek out for Silo season 2, episode 3. The last we left Juliette and Solo, Solo had threatened her if she tried to open the door again. That’s not stopped him from talking to her, though. In the sneak peek, he wants to find out where she’s come from. She says another silo, but it turns out that there’s more than one other.
There are 50 silos in total. Solo and Juliette are in Silo 17, so where did Juliette come from? Solo could work it out for her if she could offer up an answer of how far she walked and the direction of the sun was in, but neither of those things were on Juliette’s mind when she was outside. Why would they be?
This conversation does open the door (pun intended) for Solo and Juliette to get to know a little about each other. Maybe Solo could actually open his door to allow Juliette into his world soon. Take a look at the sneak peek:
Billings questions a lot more in Silo season 2, episode 3
We’ve already seen Billings question a little since Juliette went outside. Deep down, he knows that Juliette didn’t ask to go outside. There was no reason for her to ask that. She wasn’t someone who was curious about the world outside, and she just wanted to do the job she was tasked with and hopefully get back to Mechanical at some point.
Well, he’s about to question even more in the new episode. This is sure to set up a chain of events against the leadership within the silo. Judge Meadows didn’t want to help Bernard, but she did stand up for him when he gave his speech. She wants to go outside, but Bernard has a need for her first. This could lead to Meadows telling Billings a few things if Billings knows the right questions to ask.
Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 3:
"Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help; Billings begins to wonder if he's being lied to; Juliette finally meets the man in the vault."
Silo moves back to Fridays next week
This is just a one-off for Silo fans due to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It makes a lot of sense for Apple TV+ to do this, as well. It keeps the momentum going for the series and makes a point that Apple TV+ understands your family needs.
Don't expect this to happen next week, though. Silo season 2 episode 4 will return to a Friday release, meaning it will be out on Friday, Dec. 6. For the full episode release schedule, click here.
Silo airs Fridays on Apple TV+.