Mechanical wants to meet with Judge Meadows in Silo season 2, episode 4 (Preview)
With the death of Cooper, Mechanical needs to get together. Meanwhile, Juliette needs to find a way to save her silo in Silo season 2, episode 4.
The previous episode ended with some major moments. Cooper is dead after being shot by the Raiders. The one thing that this could do is pull Knox and Shirley back on the same side. Knox has a feeling he knows what the names on the wall are all about now, and we’ll get to find out what his theory is in the new episode.
Mechanical wants to meet with Judge Meadows in Silo season 2, episode 4
Whatever the names mean, it does look like Knox and Shirley will get back on the same side. They want to meet with Judge Meadows. They view her as the one to lead the Silo. She’s the one who has the trust of the people, and they need to meet with her to learn more about their home.
Of course, we know it’s the opposite. Meadows is just another puppet on a string, but she doesn’t fully realize that. Bernard is sure to have a trick up his sleeve. What is he leading Knox and Shirley to in the image that’s been released?
Is Meadows even still in the silo? She wants to go outside, and Bernard has measured her for a suit. Has Mechanical gotten to Meadows too late?
We will get to see Lukas again. He’s spotted in one of the images of Silo season 2, episode 4. However, he was sentenced to 10 years in the mines at the end of the first season. Is he getting to walk free? In the books, he becomes Bernard’s shadow. Is this the turning point for that storyline?
Juliette needs to save her home
While all that is going on, we’ll head back to Silo 17 for some of the episode. The previous episode ended with Solo finally coming out of the room that he’s been in this whole time. He wants to help Juliette get a suit so that she can get back to her own silo and save it from destruction. She can’t see Silo 18 get hit in the way Silo 17 did.
However, it’s a dangerous mission to find a suit. She needs to find a way to swim deep underwater and breathe through a tube. Solo isn’t the most reliable partner to have when it comes to helping out with situations. He doesn’t leave his room for long periods of time, so will Juliette be able to convince him to stay and help her, or will he run back?
Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 4:
“Juliette sets out on a dangerous quest to retrieve a suit so she can return home and save her silo. Mechanical plans a meeting with Judge Meadows.”
Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.