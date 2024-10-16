Silo season 2 trailer teases the dangerous ramifications of Juliette leaving the silo
Silo is coming back for Season 2 and the first trailer hints at the wild action to come!
One of Apple TV+’s biggest recent hits, Silo premiered in 2023. Based on the novel by Hugh Howey it’s set in the future, where a mysterious disaster has left Earth uninhabitable. Ten thousand survivors reside within a massive underground city where class warfare is sadly all too commonplace.
After a strange death, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) agrees to become a makeshift sheriff for the city to investigate what happened. That leads to twists and turns before discovering that the city’s de facto mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins), was behind the death to hide some of the silo’s secrets.
Among those was Juliette finding a video of the outside world that showed it vibrant and green, seemingly proving it was okay to leave the silo. She briefly played it to the city’s inhabitants before Bernard had it shut down.
Bernard forced Juliette to take the same walk on the outside others had in a suit meant to be weak. At first, Juliette saw the same vibrant world…then realized it was too much like the earlier video. It turned out the suits had a fake video to trick people into thinking it was okay before they died of radiation poisoning.
Luckily, Juliette’s ally had fixed her suit to help her survive. She walked over a ridge to see what looked to be the roofs of a dozen other silos spread across a field. Meanwhile, Bernard is shown freaking out over what his superiors would think of this. This sets up a bigger Season 2, which is finally coming after filming delays and is set to amp up the stakes!
Silo Season 2 promises rebellion
The trailer opens showing Juliette breaking into another silo before her suit’s air runs out. Bernard gives a big eulogy for the city, praising her with someone yelling that he’s a liar. This seems to push a new revolution as we see someone dropping thousands of “Juliette Lives” leaflets inside the Silo, which is now preparing for war.
That includes Sims (Common) warning Bernard about a rebellion and Bernard replying, “I’m more worried about what she saw.” We see Juliette exploring this other silo with “LIES” painted around as back home, there’s more tension, action, and hints a civil war is building.
Martha and Paul are shown taking up Juliette’s cause as more battles are growing between the two sides. It culminates in Juliette being warned by a stranger (Steve Zahn) of the dangers of letting him go free. Juliette replies she just wants to find the truth of what happened to her family and the world with the warning she may not like the answers.
It appears Season 2 will bounce between Juliette’s search and the conflict in the Silo as more secrets of its past are revealed. This makes it even more exciting than the first year to continue this sci-fi hit in grand style.
Silo Season 2 premieres November 15 on Apple TV+.