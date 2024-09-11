Solo's inclusion in Silo season 2 tells us when the rebellion will take place
We’re just a couple of months away from the Silo season 2 premiere, and we’re ready to see which parts of the Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey will be used. Showrunner Graham Yost has teased a rebellion, and we can work out when that will take place.
Caution: We’re delving into some spoilers from the Wool trilogy in this post.
At the end of Silo season 1, we saw Juliette step out to clean. Rather than clean, she dropped the cloth and then walked to the tree. She made it past that tree and over the hill, to a place nobody has made it before.
However, Yost says we won’t open straight up with where Juliette is now. While her story will be told in the premiere episode, we’ll open with a rebellion. Yost says we won’t know when the rebellion takes place, but we can work it out based on the books and based on Solo being a character in the story.
What happens when a rebellion happens in the silos in Silo season 2?
Yost also shared the line “in the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war.” That’s because the risk of a rebellion is too high. People realize that there may be something more out there, and Silo 18 will certainly feel that.
It’s clear from the way Silo season 1 ended that there are more silos out there. That’s where this rebellion is sure to take place. In Wool, Juliette finds her way to another silo, but it’s not bustling like hers is. There are bodies outside, and there is a sense of death inside. In fact, there seems to be just one survivor: a man named Solo.
We get to find out Solo’s story. He was just a teen when a rebellion in his silo took place. That led to his father, who was Bernard’s counterpart, locked him in a secret room. Solo was able to survive while others outside the room died.
It looks like that is where we’re opening up, especially considering the premiere episode focuses on Juliette. We’ll see the rebellion in Solo’s silo take place. It will give us the initial backstory about Solo, giving us a chance to get to know what’s potentially in store for Juliette’s silo if she doesn’t figure out a way back.
This does mean some of the other book storylines could be used in Silo season 2. We also know that we’ll get some original storytelling for Silo 18’s storyline.
Who is Solo in the Wool trilogy?
As mentioned, Solo is the sole survivor in his silo after a rebellion. At least, he believes he is, and I’ll let you figure out what that means. His dad was Bernard’s counterpart for his silo, and at the breakout of the rebellion, his father put the teenager into the room. His dad wanted to get his mom and then get back to this room, but it didn’t work out.
The positive for Solo was that there was food in the locked room. Of course, others want to get into the room, and there is a threat every now and then. Solo manages to fight off the threats, but that means he ends up suffering from isolation. All he can do is survive despite knowing that nobody is coming for him.
He does learn more about the silo system because of the books also in that room. This opens him up to the secrets.
By the time Juliette gets to Solo, he’s been here alone for decades. He’s afraid of the dark and of the noises that he hears. He’s really a teenager trapped in an adult’s body, and it adds another layer of humanity to the series.
Steve Zahn will play Solo in Silo season 2, and he is exactly how I imagined Solo looking when reading his story in the books!
"We needed somebody who is amazing, and we got it with Steve. He is somebody who can be funny and scary and scared, and a little accustomed to human company."
Silo season 2 premieres on Friday, Nov. 15 on Apple TV+.