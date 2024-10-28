Somebody Somewhere season 3 episode guide: When to watch every episode of the final season
It's crazy to think that Somebody Somewhere season 3 is the last season of the comedy-drama. It's actually really good, heartwarming, and tackles some great themes. You definitely root for the main character, Sam, and want her to take those chances that she needs to in life. It's so bittersweet that the final season is here! So when do new episodes come out?
When do new episodes of Somebody Somewhere season 3 come out?
The HBO series premiered on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. And so now Somebody Somewhere episode 2 airs Sunday, Nov. 3. Each week, be sure to set your alarms for 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday nights when new episodes come out both on TV, as well as streaming on Max. This season has a totla of 7 episodes, just like its predecessors. We shared the full episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 27
- Episode 2 - Nov. 3
- Episode 3 - Nov. 10
- Episode 4 - Nov. 17
- Episode 5 - Nov. 24
- Episode 6 - Dec. 1
- Episode 7 - Dec. 8
How to sign up for Max
- Go to the Max sign up page
- Choose a plan: With Ads, Ad-Free, or Ultimate Ad-Free
- Create an account with a username and password
- Enter a payment method
- Start watching Somebody Somewhere!
The series has shown us the slow but steady growth of Sam with each season, and the start of season 3 was no different. She's taken a big step and is starting to get out of her comfort zone a bit, which is what we want to see. Per the synopsis, the third season will explore loss, acceptance, self-discovery, and more. And these are all themes we can all definitely relate to.
Somebody Somewhere season 3 stars Bridget Everett as Sam, Jeff Hiller as Joel, Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia Miller, Tim Bagley as Brad Schraeder, Jennifer Mudge as Susan, Barbara Robertson as Darlene, Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, Mercedes White as Tiffani, Meighan Gerachis as Irma, and r Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Iceland.
Somebody Somewhere season 3 releases new episodes Sundays on HBO and Max.