There's plenty to watch! Lioness season 2 and more shows to stream this weekend (Oct. 26 - Oct. 27, 2024)
The weekend is here which means it's time to catch up on any new shows, seasons, and episodes you may have missed from earlier in the week. And the good news is that there's actually two premieres happening on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 as well!
There's plenty of shows to choose from an a true variety of picks! This week the final season of What We Do in the Shadows debuted, plus there's Like a Dragon: Yakuza on Prime Video and Netflix's Simone Biles Rising: Part 2. Check out the full list below:
- What We Do in the Shadows season 6 - first three episodes premiered Oct. 21 on FX/Hulu
- Shrinking season 2 - episode 3 premiered Oct. 23 on Apple TV+
- Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 - premiered Oct. 24 on Paramount+
- Before - premiered Oct. 25 on Apple TV+
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza - premiered Oct. 25 on Prime Video
- Simone Biles Rising: Part 2 - Oct. 25 on Netflix
- Lioness season 2 - premieres Oct. 27 on Paramount+
- Somebody Somewhere season 3 - premieres Oct. 27 on HBO/Max
And while everything on the list above is super interesting, we're going to highlight two shows we think you should definitely be watching this weekend, Oct. 26 - Oct. 27, 2024. Read on below for all the details!
Lioness season 2
Stream on Paramount+
With the first season being named Special Ops: Lioness, the show decided to drop the first part of the title for season 2, and now the series is simply called Lioness. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan spearheads this action drama as well, which is a true thriller!
Lioness season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. There's a total of 8 episodes. After premiere day, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The espionage thriller's first season did really great for the story, and it has a great cast behind it as well including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, and Morgan Freeman. The stars are also joined by Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Michael Kelly. We shared the synopsis below:
"In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. "
Somebody Somewhere season 3
Somebody Somewhere is a comedy-drama that's actually really relatable and can be heartwarming at times too. The story first started out with Sam (Bridget Everett) who basically has a midlife crisis when her sister passes away. She has to find herself and figure out how she can fit in within her hometown.
The show features themes of loss, acceptance, discovering who you are, finding your people and voice, and "growth against all odds," per the synopsis. All of that is going to be explored in Somebody Somewhere season 3, which serves as the final season. The third season premieres Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 on HBO and Max. There's a total of 7 episodes. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 27
- Episode 2 - Nov. 3
- Episode 3 - Nov. 10
- Episode 4 - Nov. 17
- Episode 5 - Nov. 24
- Episode 6 - Dec. 1
- Episode 7 - Dec. 8