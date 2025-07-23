Popular adult comedy has found a new streaming home on Paramount+

It’s excellent news for South Park fans, as the series has just landed a confirmed premiere date. The premiere for South Park season 27 was pushed back due to negotiations, but now the July 23 date is official.

On top of that, the series has landed a new deal and a new streaming home. There is much more to come from Matt Stone and Trey Parker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

South Park is moving to Paramount+

First is the new streaming home. Now that Paramount and Park City, the venture behind the adult comedy, has been finalized, South Park will move from HBO Max to Paramount+. The entire library is moving, unlike the Disney+ deal for Doctor Who, which only saw new episodes stream on the service.

Globally, Paramount+ will also become the new home for the comedy series in terms of streaming. Episodes will drop the day after they air on Comedy Central, which remains the cable home for the series.

South Park season 27 begins on Wednesday, July 23, so episodes will be on Paramount+ from Thursday, July 24. Episodes air weekly on the cable network.

As many will remember, the premiere was supposed to be sooner, but the merger of Skydance and Paramount caused some problems. The two comedy show creators made their thoughts clear about the entire situation.

The new streaming home is sure to be great news for fans of the series. Many will remember that July 23 was the last date that the catalogue of episodes was set to be on HBO Max as the streaming deal was coming to an end. Now there’s no need to panic about the new streaming home.

There are more episodes of South Park to come

In some even more exciting news, South Park season 27 is not going to be the last. The new agreement between Paramount and Park City is for five years, and it will lead to 50 more episodes of the comedy.

As with the current season, they will all air on Comedy Central first, and then they will stream on Paramount+ the following day.

The entire situation has been a headache for Parker and Stone, but they’ll be relieved that it’s over for the next five years. Parker shared:

“We are grateful for this opportunity and deeply honored by the trust placed in us. This is about more than a contract — it’s about our commitment to this organization, our teammates, and our fans. We’re focused on building something special and doing whatever it takes to bring championships to this city.”

Who knows where everything will stand in 2030, as the TV landscape continually changes. One thing is for certain, though, nobody wants anybody to permanently kill Kenny!

South Park season 27 premieres on Wednesday, July 23 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and streams the following day on Paramount+.