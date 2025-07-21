Squid Game breakout star lands next role in new Netflix K-pop drama

Nearly a month has passed since Squid Game wrapped up its third and final season on Netflix, yet fans are still talking about how everything concluded for Gi-hun and the rest of the characters they grew to love. One of those characters was brought to life by breakout star Jo Yu-ri, whose unforgettable performance as Kim Jun-hee in seasons 2 and 3 captured audiences worldwide and launched her into the spotlight.

Now, the amazingly talented actress is ready to take on her next big challenge. She's set to star in a new Korean drama series for Netflix titled Variety. This will be her second Netflix project, following her breakthrough performance in Squid Game. Based on what's been revealed about this series so far, Jo will be playing a much different role than what we've seen from her before.

Jo Yu-ri At Netflix's Squid Game S3 New York Premiere | Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages

This is great news because it gives her the chance to showcase her range and versatility as an actress. Jo is still fairly new to the entertainment industry, so taking on more roles is essential for her growth, helping her build a solid foundation and carve out a lasting career.

Variety will be written and directed by Kim Yong-hoon. Many may recognize Kim from being the creator of the dark comedy series Mask Girl. He also wrote and helmed the crime thriller flick Beasts Clawing at Straws. In Variety, the show will look beyond the glitz and glamour of the K-pop world to reveal the emotional struggles and powerful motivations driving people in the industry.

"Variety is set to explore the fierce desires and ambitions of people within the glamorous world of K-pop." - Netflix

Jo will portray a character named Seung-hui, a fan who’s dangerously obsessed with a K-pop idol. Besides Squid Game, Jo is known for previously starring as Oh Ro-si in the Korean miniseries Mimicus. She also played a character named Si-eun in the Korean comedy-drama series Work Later, Drink Now. Some people may even remember her from her time as a K-pop idol. She is a former member of the South Korean–Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Son Ye-Jin At Bottega Veneta - Photocall | Han Myung-Gu/GettyImages

Joining her in the cast is Son Ye-jin, who is best known for her iconic role as Yoon Se-ri in the beloved Korean series Crash Landing on You. She's also known for her previous role as Cha Mi-jo in the Netflix K-Drama Thirty-Nine. In Variety, she will play a character named Se-eun. Se-eun is described as a bold and glamorous entertainment executive who’s fighting to revive an idol group she helped create.

Besides Variety, we'll see Son next in the upcoming Netflix period drama Scandals and the Korean dark comedy film No Other Choice.

