Squid Game season 3 sets another major Netflix ratings record

Squid Game season 3 just continues to dominate the playing field, though really who's surprised at this point? The mega hit Korean drama already broke major records within its first three days of debuting. Now almost two weeks after its premiere, the show has set another major Netflix ratings record.

The viewership numbers just keep on adding up, like the players' prize money in the killer arena. The final season of the dystopian survival show premiered on Friday, June 27, 2025. And according to a Netflix press release, Squid Game season 3 has now reached 106.3 million views in just 10 days.

This has broken a record for the streamer, as it makes the first show ever, in any language, to get that many views within that amount of time. The series hasn't even been out for two weeks yet! Plus in Netflix's Most Popular Non-English TV List, it now holds the no. 3 spot, where it was ninth last week.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

It's not really upsetting that it's not in the no. 1 spot though because guess what's in the first two? Squid Game seasons 1 and 2! As a reminder, a couple of weeks ago within its first three days of debut, the series broke three major records for Netflix:

In just three days it reached 60.1 million views, which is the most for any Netflix show during that time frame

It was No. 9 in the Most Popular Non-English TV List and is now no. 3, as mentioned above

Season 3 held the No. 1 spot in the Top 10 row in all 93 countries the feature is available in

Per Netflix's records from June 30 - July 6, the third season is still in the No. 1 spot in all 93 countries in its second week, including the U.S. Top 10 right now. This is truly an impressive feat, and one that I'm so happy to see. I know many of us viewers have mixed feelings surrounding the ending of Gi-hun (Player 456) and his fight against the Front Man and the games.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

However, even with all of that, creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk had multiple messages about our society and world he wanted to tell, and he did get those across. It may not have been the ending we all wanted to see, but it is one that makes sense in terms of what he set out to portray.

It's strangely hopeful a bit as well, knowing that no matter how bleak things can get, there's also always going to be good and selfless people like Gi-hun to counteract it. We still have the chance to turn things around in our world, and it's amazing that so many people are seeing this message.

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. You can find all of the season's episodic recaps, here.

