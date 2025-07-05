This is the best Netflix show right now (and no it’s not Squid Game)

Squid Game might be the show that everyone's talking about at the moment since its final season was released recently, but that doesn't mean it's the only Netflix series worth your time. In fact, we'd argue that there's another show on the streaming platform that deserves the crown right now. Can you guess what it is?

It's a show that has been around for quite some time, and it just had a really emotional third season that many are calling the best season yet. Think small town, mother-daughter drama, and moments that will have you laughing one minute and reaching for tissues the next. If you guessed Ginny and Georgia, you'd be correct!

Sarah Lampert created Ginny and Georgia. It's a comedy-drama series that has seen much success since its premiere in February 2021. There have been three seasons released so far, with its latest installment dropping in June 2025. A fourth season is confirmed and currently in the works, so there's much more story left to tell.

(L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 305 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

The series centers around the complicated relationship between Georgia Miller, a fiercely protective and determined mother harboring a secretive past, and her teenage daughter Ginny, who is trying to discover herself while facing the ups and downs of adolescence. Then there’s Georgia’s youngest son, Austin, whom she also wants to shield from harm but finds it difficult due to the mistakes she keeps making. After constantly moving around, the Miller family finally settles down in the town of Wellsbury. But settling in proves to be anything but easy, as the shadows of Georgia’s dark past loom large.

Brianne Howey (Dollface, The Passage) and Antonia Gentry (Time Cut, Prom Dates) star in the leading roles as Georgia and Ginny Miller. Diesel La Torraca (Unsung Hero, La Brea) plays the role of Austin Miller. Also in the cast are Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell, and many others.

What's so great about Ginny and Georgia is how relatable it is. It captures the messy, complicated realities of family life, especially the ups and downs between mothers and daughters. It also touches on important topics like identity, race, mental health, and the challenges of growing up in today’s world.

It doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations and instead embraces them with honesty and authenticity, which makes the characters and their struggles feel even more real. This willingness to tackle tough subjects, while still weaving in humor and heartfelt moments, is what sets the show apart and keeps viewers coming back for more.

Sure, you're not going to like every character, and sometimes you might not even like the choices they make. But that’s what makes the show so compelling. These characters are flawed, messy, and human, which allows their stories to resonate in a way that feels authentic. Then, there's the mystery aspect of the series. You want to know more about the dark secrets from Georgia’s past, and see how long she can keep her carefully constructed world from falling apart. But you're also rooting for her, hoping she can protect her family and finally find the fresh start she’s been chasing.

We've got to give it to Howey and Gentry. Their performances are a huge part of what makes Ginny and Georgia shine. Their acting is so believable that you'd think they were a real mother and daughter. The rest of the cast complements them perfectly, each actor also bringing their A game.

If you haven't watched this hit Netflix series yet, you're seriously missing out. But it's not too late! You still have time to hop on Netflix, dive into all the episodes, and see for yourself why Ginny and Georgia has become such a fan favorite. That way, you'll be ready for the highly anticipated fourth season.

