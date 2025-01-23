3 Squid Game characters who definitely won't be back in season 3

After an amazing second season, Netflix's hit survival thriller series will be back with its third and final installment this year. That’s right, Squid Game will return, and fans can expect even more intense challenges, shocking twists, and edge-of-your-seat drama as the story reaches its gripping conclusion.

Squid Game season 2 ended on a shocking cliffhanger that left viewers eagerly speculating about what’s next for the remaining characters. Like the first season, there were many character deaths. While some were heartbreaking, others felt inevitable. However, there were three that stood out the most to us. With these characters truly gone and no chance of their return, it's clear we won't be seeing them in Squid Game season 3. Find out who they are below!

Spoilers from Squid Game season 2 ahead!

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae in Squid Game season 2 | No Ju-han/Netflix

Jung-bae

Jung-bae's death had to be one of the most heartbreaking moments of season 2, and it happens right at the end of the season, leaving fans devastated and questioning what will happen next. He had been a loyal friend to Gi-hun long before the games, back when they used to bet on horse races together. When he joined the deadly games this season, Gi-hun was shocked to learn that he had fallen into desperate circumstances. However, Gi-hun made sure to have his friend back just like Jung-bae had his.

Sadly, in the season 2 finale, Jung-bae meets his demise after the Front Man shoots him in the chest. With his closest friend gone, Gi-hun is left to grapple with the loss, and it'll be interesting to see how he moves forward in Squid Game season 3.

Choi Seung-hyun as Thanos in Squid Game season 2 | Netflix

Thanos

Say what you will about Thanos, but he was by far the most entertaining character this season. Was he a good person? Absolutely not! I mean, he was pretty much a bully to the other players in the games. However, he kept things lively and always added an extra spark of excitement whenever he was on screen. That’s why it was so disappointing when he was killed off in the bathroom brawl in episode 6.

As some players desired to leave the games and return home, others were determined to press on, so they split into two opposing groups. The two opposing groups just couldn't get along, which led to a violent physical altercation in the bathrooms. While Thanos and Myung-gi are tussling, Myung-gi eventually gets the upper hand and fatally stabs Thanos in the neck with a fork. Dun dun duuun!

Gong Yoo as The Recruiter in Squid Game season 2 | Netflix

The Recruiter

Last but certainly not least is The Recruiter. Although he had limited screen time and little development in the first season, in season 2, he takes on a much more significant role. We learn more about him and why he works for the Front Man. He also has this epic showdown scene with Gi-hun that sadly ends with his death. This all happens in the first episode of Squid Game season 2. After playing a twisted game of Russian Roulette and losing, The Recruiter shoots himself in the head with a gun as a result of his loss. Although he wasn't a good guy, I'll miss seeing him on my screen!

Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2025. We'll be sharing the official release date once it's announced.