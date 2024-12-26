Squid Game season 2 episode 3 gives us the mother of all plot twists (Review)

The title of Squid Game season 2 episode 3 immediately catches our attention because we know that this player in season 1 had a key role that was a huge plot twist. 001 was Oh Il-nam, the old man Seong Gi-hun befriends in the games who turns out to be the creator and mastermind of it all. So, who's the new 001 this time around? I didn't think anything could top that first twist, but the show got me here. Here's our review of episode 3, "001," on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

And we're baaack! Green tracksuits and all. It took two full episodes before we got to this point, but we're here. As the games are just starting out, we start to meet the new main characters of the season. That includes mother and son duo Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) and Park Yong-sik (Player 007); rapper Thanos (Player 230); Lee Myung-gi (Player 333); young pregnant woman Kim Jun-hee (Player 222); and Hyun-ju (Player 120).

The mother and son dynamic is a really interesting one and I like that the writers introduced this sort of element into the season. The two are also so funny together. This poor woman entered the games to pay off his debts. Sigh. Another important character participating in the games in Gi-hun's old friend, Jun-bae (Player 390). If you remember in season 1, he was the friend Gi-hun was with at the horse races in episode 1. He's also the bar owner who Player 456 asked to borrow money from but had to say no to in episode 2 before going back into the games.

As everyone takes their pictures, that also includes Player 456. And, wow. His photo in season 1 compared to the one he takes in season 2 are very different. He, and we, know what's coming up. It's time for Red Light, Green Light. It's the dreaded but also highly-anticipated (how weird to say!) game we've all been waiting for. This time around, Gi-hun is able to keep more people alive compared to how many died in this first game in season 1. But there's still many casualties.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

One who isn't yet and that made me so sad to see in here is Player 246. He's the father of the young girl who has blood cancer that Pink Bunny, Kang No-eul who is Pink Soldier 011, met. Are you keeping track of all the numbers, because I'm starting to get a headache! We can see Thanos is definitely going to be one of the people who doesn't play fair as well.

Gi-hun is so good at heart, and had to be a hero and help the player who was shot in the leg even though he'd already made it to the finish line. Just like in season 1's Red Light, Green Light, he almost fell until Player 120 helps him out. It's a mirror to when Ali (RIP) held him up. There's actually many characters that mirror those from the first season.

In Squid Game season 2, the older guy who's Player 100 is kind of a bully and leading the charge of playing more games like Jang Deok-su; shaman Seon-nyeo (Player 044) mirrors Han Mi-nyeo who was a bit erratic; then there's the likable young woman Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) you sympathize with like third place finalist Kang Sae-byeok. She's actually sort of similar to Pink Soldier No-eul as well in terms of also being a North Korean defector.

Courtesy: Netflix

You've also got Gi-hun having a friend in the game with him, Jun-bae (Player 390), like second place finalist Cho Sang-woo; as well as No-eul providing insight into the perspective of the Pink Soldiers just as detective Hwang Jun-ho did in season 1. And finally, the biggest mirror of them all is having Player 001 be a huge twist. But this time, we know who he is. The Front Man!

I was literally screaming at the screen with this reveal. And that evil grin on his face at the end? Ugh, I wanted to punch it right off. He's clearly got his sights on Player 456. Remember when I told you Jun-ho should have told Gi-hun the Front Man is his brother and showed him what he looks like? He would have had an advantage here. Also, how in the world did they know about the tracker?

No Ju-han/Netflix

As mentioned above, Squid Game season 2 episode 3 introduces us to the new characters which many of them have similarities to the ones we saw in the first season. However, there's still new and intriguing dynamics to make things different. Red Light, Green Light was no less nerve-wracking. And that clear message of how far some people are willing to go for money and a chance to settle their debts is front and center.

And the Front Man playing in the games? Like literally the mother of all plot twists! Episode grade level: A. Be sure to come check out our Netflix page for reviews and more coverage. Come back tomorrow as we review episodes 4 and 5.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.