Squid Game season 2 episode 4 spends too much time telling instead of showing (Review)

After the reveal that Player 001 this time is the Front Man himself, we're ready to get into the aftermath of that. And he definitely knows how to weasel himself into Gi-hun's circle as the two play their first game together. Let's get into the review of Squid Game season 2 episode 4, "Six Legs," on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Much of the episode is focused on two elements before we get into the actual game. The first is establishing relationships and people starting to form their own teams. Second is the organ harvesting business that's still going on and No-eul's (Pink Soldier 011) sort of involvement in it.

There's many more relationships I feel like in this season. Which is not a complaint, but it is noticeable. Like the mother and son, Player 333 being targeted by Thanos and Nam-gyu (Player 124) due to him promoting cryptocurrency and then it failing, and how Player 333 is actually the father of Jun-hee's baby.

Just like 001 in season 1, we see the Front Man try and start to establish sympathy and a friendship with Gi-hun. And it definitely works. If I didn't know who he really was, I would have been moved by his story as well. Though after we established his backstory in episode 2 with his brother and mom talking, it does seem likely that everything he says about his wife being pregnant, needing a transplant, not having enough money, and being fired are true. But once again, that is no reason to becoming the heartless man that he is now.

Netflix/Juhan Noh

Alright now onto No-eul and the organ operation. I mean, these poor people. As if the games weren't enough, their organs are being harvested to be sold. And they have to still be alive as well. That's why some of the Pink Soldiers weren't fatally shooting certain players. And so actually No-eul might sort of be a good person in a way?

She shoots them dead, dead so their organs can't be used and avoid going through that pain alive. She's saving them from another form of misery in a way. She does have a history with the mystery black mask guy who's running the show while the Front Man is busy manipulating Player 456. So, the Front Man doesn't know what's going on with the organs. I think. I find that hard to believe with how he seems to literally have eyes everywhere.

The next game is Six-Legged Pentathlon which I kind of feel like is a complicated game for only being the second one. It is still a good one to include though. You really have to work as a team with the clock ticking. Poor player 198. He couldn't take the stress of it and wets his pants. It's not only his life at stake here, it's the whole team. And unfortunately they're eliminated. The episode ends as mother and son, the shaman, and Players 120 and 095 are set to begin their turn.

No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game season 2 episode 4 featured a good amount of establishing moments and giving us some more insight into what's happening, the motivations of certain characters, and more of the teams being formed. Though I felt like there was a lot of exposition and too much talking.

I understand we need to establish and form these relationships, but it just felt like a bit too much. Even as the players entered the arena to play Six-Legged Pentathlon, there was just too much of the characters saying what they're going to do instead of just showing it. It wasn't a bad episode, but it wasn't a favorite of mine either. Episode grade level: C. Be sure to come check out our Netflix page for reviews and more coverage, including episode 5 today and episodes 6 and 7 tomorrow.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.