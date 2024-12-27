Squid Game season 2 episode 5 slows down the right amount before the stakes get high again (Review)

It's almost time for the merry-go-round game teased in the key art of Squid Game season 2. But first, we see how the team fares in Six Legs with the Front Man of course along for the ride. Here's our review of season 2 episode 5, "One More Game." SPOILERS BELOW.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Let's start where we left off. The mother and son team all know how to work together successfully and they make it through. Yay! All of these characters are so likable. Player 456's team is one of two to go last. Of course that despicable Front Man is sabotaging the game and pretending like he isn't a pro at all of these. He wanted their hearts to drop. But what else did we really expect from him?

They make it through with only one second to spare, and it's a joyous moment. But only for a moment as the other team doesn't make it. And reality settles back in for Gi-hun. After this game, people are tired and want to go home. But the majority don't, as they all cheer "one more game." And so, one more game is what they're going to get. The creators of this game really knew how to set it up. Most of these people are gamblers, which is why they're in so much debt. And so when they see the money in front of them, they'll say one more game and keep going. Sigh.

Can we just give a shoutout to Player 149? She is such a vibe and truly a tough cookie. She's so sweet too, sort of being everyone's mom and looking out for Player 222 who's pregnant. When in doubt, us women just have to talk about some of the biological things our bodies do to us and guys will do what you want so they don't have to hear about it. LOL.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

There's a really wonderful moment between Gi-hun and his bestie Jun-bae (Player 390). Even though he wasn't in season 1 for very much, we see just how close they are. The two used to work at a factory together when they went on strike. And though Jun-bae had a chance to sneak out at night, he couldn't leave his friend and stuck by him. But unfortunately the strike lead to the two being fired. Which also probably contributed to their bad financial states.

Ugh. I feel like this is foreshadowing something to come and I don't like it. Like, Jun-bae stuck by Gi-hun and got fired. So by being with him in the games, is something worse going to happen? This is Squid Game after all... I did really enjoy getting a closer look at their dynamic and friendship though. No matter what happens, I guess. Gah!

It's now time for the third game called Mingle, which starts off on the merry go round. We hear the rules but don't see how it's played just yet as the episode ends with the music of children eerily singing the song. How much of a doozy is this one going to be?

No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game season 2 episode 5 was definitely a step up from the last episode. While this one did have a good amount of moments of characters just sitting and talking, it felt more necessary. There were a lot of connections continuing to be built and we slow down a bit, especially with the nice scene between Gi-hun and Jun-bae, before the stakes get high again.

Because those nice connections were built, I know we have to get ready for our hearts to be torn apart. Episode grade level: B. Be sure to come check out our Netflix page for reviews and more coverage, including episodes 6 and 7 going up tomorrow.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.