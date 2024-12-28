Squid Game season 2 episode 6 features the scariest merry go round you'll ever see (Review)

We've already reached the penultimate episode of Squid Game season 2, and it's only been three games at this point. But oh boy is the merry go round, or Mingle, one enough for six. It was so stressful to watch. Here's our review of season 2 episode 6, "O X," on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

We've reached the point in the games when people really start to turn on each other and fend for themselves. Yes, many of them are in teams so it does include their teammates because they need them to win the game. But the point is that they're willing to sacrifice others to save their own lives. This game is just pure chaos.

Eventually, players just start randomly picking others up and pushing them into the room with them depending on how many are needed to pass the round. Oh my goodness when Jang Geum-ja (Player 149) and Park Yong-sik (Player 007) get separated my heart dropped for her. And it just goes to show how crazy things can get in here. He really isn't a bad son in terms of not caring about his mom. And now that she's alive thanks to the Front Man and Gi-hun, he is not letting his mother go again.

Oof that moment when Player 333 forces himself into the room and Player 096 dies. She was a minor character in the grand scheme of things. But no less likable and she'd formed a connection with Player 120. It was still really sad. But the reality is that she probably wouldn't have made it into the room on time, and that means everyone indeed would have died.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Also, some of the Front Man's true colors come out when he's in the room with Jun-bae. Despite another player being in there, he kills him so they can continue on This game really got me. Like, the Six Legs one was stressful but at certain points the tone of it was a bit more lighthearted, if that's the correct word. I didn't get a feeling that any of the main characters were really in danger there. But in Mingle? Dang. This one was a lot on my heart. But we're not done yet.

Somehow even after everything that happened, Player 100, Thanos, and more still want to continue. Like, guys. I know you have these crazy debts. But that was pure chaos in there. Enough. But, nope. The games must go on. And there's the right amount to want to stay as it's a tie and there will be another vote tomorrow to see the final outcome of whether they'll all continue or go home.

Tensions rise between the O side and the X side. The producers really chose the perfect titles for each episode this season. Gi-hun notices that they've been given glass bottles and forks for their food and drink. The first time there's items that can be used as weapons and knows something is going to happen.

NohJu Han/Netflix

And it certainly does. Tensions come to a head between Thanos and Player 333 and a fight breaks out in the bathroom. Of course the Pink Soldiers are standing outside and hear everything, but don't do anything to stop it. We end on the cliffhanger of Player 333 stabbing Thanos right in the throat with a fork. Big ouch.

As for our favorite detective and the team, they're still looking for where Gi-hun and the games are. There's booby traps set up, which means they know they're looking for them. But how? Is there a mole amongst the group?

Squid Game season 2 episode 6 was definitely a really strong episode, especially with it being the penultimate one of the season. It needs to set up stakes for the finale, which is going to be another crazy ride. If you thought this was wild, just get ready for what's to come.

This one made my heart race in all the nervous ways, break my heart with loss, and keep me intrigued for what's going to happen next. Episode grade level: A. Be sure to come check out our Netflix page for reviews and more coverage, including a review of episode, the season finale.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.