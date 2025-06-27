Squid Game season 3 on Netflix earns its TV-MA age rating (Parents guide)

Oh, Squid Game. This Netflix series has seriously altered my brain chemistry and played with my emotions like no other. It's definitely not a show for the faint of heart, and you need to be in a certain mindset watching it. So, those of you who have teens wanting to check out Squid Game season 3, which is now streaming, you might be wary of doing so. That's what we're here for, to break it all down for you in this parents guide.

First of all, Squid Game season 3 has been given a TV-MA age rating. This means there's content in the series not suitable and too mature for those who are under the age of 17 years old. Specfically, Netflix warns of gore, language, and violence for the mature rating. And I'll tell you, it's very much warranted. Here's some of what you can expect, and be aware of some minor spoilers.

Language, drugs, and sex: Overall, the language is not too bad in the survival thriller series. Occasionally, some of the characters will say the f-bomb. With it being a show with all adults in a ultra intense environment, that's to be expected.

However there isn't swearing like in every scene, it's not horrible over all. You can expect to see minor drinking and drug use. But again, nothing too crazy. However the effects of drug use like hallucinations are also depicted. So a warning regarding that. There's no sex or nudity in the third season.

Violence: The TV-Mage age rating really comes into play due to the violence. I mean if you know the basic premise of the show, which is a group of players compete in deadly childhood games until there is only one winner, I think this is pretty much a given. Throughout the season, there's blood, pools of blood, players fighting and attacking each other, and shots of dead bodies multiple times. Some of which fall from a great height to their death.

There's also the use of guns and other weapons like knives, with shots of people being violently stabbed. Like I said. Squid Game season 3, and the whole series for that matter, is not an easy watch. A baby also becomes involved in the games, and is put in grave danger multiple times throughout.

You also see the characters go through mental and emotional trauma, with depictions of suicide or attempted suicide in multiple episodes. Those are shown in episode 2, which is one of the most intense episodes of the series I'd say, episode 3, as well as the finale Squid Game season 3 episode 6, "Humans Are..."

So, I would recommend perhaps watching the series first before allowing even your older teens to watch. You'll know how much they can handle, emotionally and psychologically, while tuning in. As for the younger teens around 13 and 14 years old, again that is going to be up to you in the end. I think it might be a bit much. So the best thing is probably for you to vet it first.

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Check out a list of all the season's recaps, here.

