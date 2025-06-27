Squid Game season 3 episode 1 recap: Gi-hun knows who to blame for failed revolution (no, it's not the Front Man)

We're finally back with the final season of Squid Game! It's so bittersweet that we've reached this point, but I'm ready to see how this amazing and nail-biting Netflix series comes to an end. Episode 1, "Keys and Knives," picks up right where the season 2 finale left off with Jung-bae (Player 390) shot by the Front Man.

Gi-hun (Player 456) feels very guilty and is not in a good place mentally, plus he still doesn't know that the Front Man is actually 001 as well. So what happens next? Well, the games must go on. The VIPs have arrived to get the horrible show that they want. Here's a recap of the season 3 premiere. SPOILERS BELOW.

The aftermath of the revolution

As mentioned above, the first episode of Squid Game season 3 picks up right after Gi-hun's failure. All in all, 35 players died as a result, with 60 remaining. Also, eight managers and 12 pink guards died as well. Because the Front Man and the games love to be dramatic, the pink guards bring Player 456 back to the sleeping area in a coffin box. Completely heartbroken, he asks them why they kept him alive and didn't just kill him as well. Of course he doesn't get an answer and ends up having to be handcuffed when not playing the games.

The others tell him that Dae-ho (Player 388) had the weapons, but froze up and didn't go back to help the rest of the revolting players. At first completely out of it, this manages to capture Gi-hun's attention and he turns into a sort of scary guy. He just stares Dae-ho down and freaks him out. Actor Lee Jung-jae is so talented because he hardly had any dialogue in this episode. All of the acting and feelings, especially rage, had to be played out simply on his face. And he did it perfectly.

Squid Game season 3's next deadly game is hide and seek

The next game is upon them, and it's a version of hide and seek. Just a quick side note about another example of this show being so brutal. On their way to the arena, the players who died in the revolt are hung up for the remaining ones to see. Oh my goodness. Back to the game, of course it's not your typical game of hide and seek.

As teased in the trailer, each player goes up to the gum ball machine and whatever color they get is what team they're on - blue or red. Those who are on the blue team have to hide while the red team tries to seek. They have 30 minutes to find at least one blue player and eliminate them. They're given a knife while the blue players are given keys to open doors so they can hide, as well as find the exit. Hence the name of the episode, "Keys and Knives."

If they're not able to kill at least one, that red team member will be eliminated. Also, the key word here is at least. They are able to eliminate more. The red team is also not allowed to attack each other. Before starting, everyone is given the choice to switch teams if they'd like.

Dae-ho draws blue and tries very hard to find someone to switch with him, but fails. And that means extra trouble for him because Gi-hun, who draws red, definitely has his eyes set on him, blame Player 388 for their failure. Another side note - it was hilarious when the older man, Jeong-dae (Player 100), tries to switch to the red team by going up to Player 456. The look on his face made me laugh. Plus the audacity that older guy has. Ugh. So after the switching and all, the teams are:

Red team: Gi-hun (Player 456), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (player 124), Myung-gi (Player 333), Yong-sik (Player 007)

Blue team: Jeong-dae (Player 100), Dae-ho (Player 388), Jun-hee (Player 222), Geum-ja (Player 149), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Seon-nyeo (Player 044) and her followers

What I'm worried about is the fact that Player 124 convinces Player 333 to work together. I feel like this is going to have some sort of consequence that we won't like. Myung-gi did tell Jun-hee to hide well and that he'd find her when it's all done and finished. Let's see if he keeps his word. Nam-gyu is not a good influence for anyone, especially someone who is as morally imbalanced as Myung-gi.

The episode ends with Gi-hun holding the knife and saying "It's your fault" with an angry look on his face as its time for the red team to go find the others. And it's clear who has a target on their back and has to be careful from Player 456. Gah!

Pink guard No-eul and the detective's storylines

There's quite a few storylines happening, let's start with pink guard No-eul. Gyeong-seok (Player 246) is actually alive. That's thanks to No-eul who made sure to shoot him in a spot as we saw in Squid Game season 2 that wouldn't kill him. She tells him she's trying to help, to pretend to die, and then she eliminates him with the scanner.

After gaining the trust of the guards working the organ trafficking ring, she turns on them. She's able to kill them all except the doctor who she orders to stitch up Player 246. Yes, you go girl. Byeee! Gyeong-seok needs blood, and hers is type O so she allows him to use hers.

As for Detective Hwang Jun-ho and Mr. Choi's storyline, it turns out that Captain Park is in fact working for the Front Man. He calls his boss directly and tells him that the drone operator is dead but they're working on getting another one to continue to try and find the island where the games are held. The Front Man tells him to keep trying to keep them away. And if he can't, to kill them all. Even the detective. No!

Mr. Choi is getting suspicious of Captain Park, even though the detective doesn't want to see it. The group finds a new drone operator and set out again. Though this time, Mr. Choi is staying behind to do some investigating. Will he be able to find anything? We'll find out!

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Check out a list of all the season's recaps, here.

