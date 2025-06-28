Squid Game season 4 isn't happening, but season 3 ending might mean spin-off is coming

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, and I still can't believe that we lost the biggest player of all - Gi-hun, aka Player 456. He sacrificed himself so that Jun-hee's little baby, who becomes Player 222 herself, can win and isn't eliminated. It's sort of an ending we all saw coming knowing who Gi-hun is as a person, though I can tell you we're still recovering. With that being said, is there more story to tell?

Well, in terms of a Squid Game season 4, that won't be happening. The third season was the final installment, which was announced back when the series got renewed. So we've known the end was coming. However, it might not be the end of the franchise all together.

Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously shared that he would be interested in potentially doing a spin-off revolved around the three-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 to see what the characters were up to during that time. I'd definitely watch that! It's a significant amount of time.

I think it would also be a chance to get into more of the Front Man's backstory, who is certainly an intriguing character. In season 2, we learned that he entered the games because his wife was sick and she was pregnant with their child. He ended up losing both because he didn't have enough money.

Then in season 3, a flashback reveals that he won the year he participated in the games before becoming the Front Man by stabbing the rest of the players in their sleep. He's a complex man who still showed a tiny bit of humanity and emotion, and it would certainly be interesting to learn more about him.

However, the Squid Game season 3 ending seems to hint at another spin-off that is more likely going to show up. In October 2024, news came that Netflix was developing an American spin-off of the Squid Game series with David Fincher developing the show. No other updates or actual confirmation it was happening came after that. Though after the South Korean show's final moments, we're wondering if there is indeed a spin-off coming.

The Front Man ends up travelling to Los Angeles, California to visit Gi-hun's daughter. He tells her of her father's passing, and gives her his suit from the games as well as the remaining money he hadn't spent after winning in season 1. Then as he's being driven around the streets of LA, he encounters an American recruiter, played by actress Cate Blanchett.

She's playing Ddakji with an unsuspecting man who really doesn't know what he's about to get himself into. The cycle repeats all over again. She smiles at the Front Man, clearly knowing who he is. Though he doesn't quite smile back. It's interesting to wonder if he really does want the games to keep going. Either way, I feel like this suggests that the American Squid Game spin-off is indeed coming, and now we're waiting for Netflix to officially confirm it.

Would Bassett be a part of this new show, or was she just a fun cameo for the OG series to have? Now that the island is blown up and perhaps the Coast Guard is onto them, is the Front Man going to continue the games in America? Is he going to captain them, or pass it on to someone else? Squid Game season 3 definitely didn't tie up all the loose ends and there's still a lot of questions we have. Either way, this makes for an interesting opportunity.

I'm personally not that crazy about having an American Squid Game. I mean, we already have an international series that's so good. Why do we need to make our own version of it? If it does end up happening, there definitely needs to be something that makes it stand out. I don't want a repeat of what we've gotten. Squid Game is already a masterpiece and shouldn't be messed with.

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Check out a list of all the season's recaps, here.

