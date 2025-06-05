Squid Game creator already has an idea for a spin-off (and we are so game!)

Squid Game season 3 isn't even here yet, though it's so close premiering Friday, June 27, 2025, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is already thinking ahead to what comes next. With the third season being the final one, it would be the perfect time to introduce a spin-off of the hit Korean survival drama. So what does he have cooking up in that genius mind of his?

Speaking to IndieWire at the Gotham Awards, he told the news outlet that he's interested in potentially doing a Squid Game spin-off that covers the events that happened between seasons 1 and 2. As a reminder, there was a three-year gap in the story between the seasons. There's a lot for that the main characters could have been doing during that time. Check out his interview with the news outlet below:

We would love to see a Squid Game spin-off

The creator's idea is not a bad one at all, and we would definitely be game for it! Because he's right, three years is a long time and a lot could have happened. You can get even deeper into the psyche of the Front Man and Gi-hun's (Player 456) sort of struggles and survivors guilt. He ended up distancing himself from his daughter too and not going to America to be with her.

Plus, I'm sure the games still went on during that time. What else is there to explore from the Front Man during that time before Gi-hun intertwines their lives once again? There's plenty of possibilities and story to explore!

As for the detective, he was in a coma for a good amount of that time. Though he does wake up and try to get answers about his brother once again. So his journey to that, especially since we didn't see him very much in Squid Game season 2, would be interesting. There's even opportunities to show more of the Recruiter. Even though we saw plenty of this unhinged man's psyche in the beginning of the second season, he's an intriguing character even until now and one I still think about as a viewer.

Squid Game S3 Lee Byung-hun as Frontman in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

I am so on board with this potential spin-off idea! What's so great about this world that Hwang Dong-hyuk built is that there's many stories to tell that are all interwoven together. The Front Man is such a mysterious character, and all you want is to learn more about his past. He was a former player in the games and was the winner.

How did that lead to the position he's in today? Why did he decide to become the Front Man instead of returning to his family? Who was the Front Man before him? Again, so many questions! Based on a new promotional image for Squid Game season 3, which is seen above, some of us are theorizing that we're going to see some flashbacks of the year the Front Man competed because if you notice, the jacket he's wearing has a player's number on it. And it resembles Gi-hun's final round jacket too in the trailer. Ooh!

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.