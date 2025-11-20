A star-studded retelling of a classic thriller is coming to Netflix

Netflix has just announced one of its most anticipated new limited series with plenty of big names already attached. Along with its hit series like Stranger Things, Netflix has had a lot of success with limited series. The recent acclaimed examples, like The Beast in Me and Death by Lightning, prove that there are great stories to be told in more limited timeframes. Now, Netflix has another exciting series based on a familiar work.

Deadline announced that Netflix is developing a retelling of Ira Levin’s novel The Boys From Brazil, with The Crown creator Peter Morgan at the helm. Morgan will also be bringing along a star-studded ensemble, led by Jeremy Strong (Succession). The series also stars Gillian Anderson, Daniel Brühl, August Diehl, Lizzy Caplan, and Shira Haas.

The Boys from Brazil is an intense thriller taking place in the aftermath of World War II and leading up to the 1970s. Strong will play Yakov Liebermann, a Holocaust survivor who has become a Nazi hunter following the war. As he travels the globe, tracking down any Nazis still in hiding, it leads him to Brazil, where he discovers a sadistic Nazi scientist (Diehl) is behind a sinister plot to give rise to a new era of the Third Reich.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere IMAX Special Screening And Q & A | Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

The Boys from Brazil could work even better as a limited series

Ira Levin's novel The Boys from Brazil was published in 1976 and became a bestseller with its intense and thrilling premise. However, many people may be more familiar with the story from its 1978 movie adaptation. That movie starred Gregory Peck in a rare villainous role as the Nazi scientist and Laurence Olivier as Libermann.

The movie was well-received, earning three Oscar nominations and has gone down as a respected thriller of the era. However, decades later, the limited series approach might make for an even more successful adaptation. The novel spans decades, including Libermann's time during the war and the turbulent political climate of the 1970s.

While there are more far-fetched elements to the plot, it can still make for a dark and disturbing thriller with eerie links to modern times. The story is one about revenge and pain, as well as the importance of not forgetting the dark periods of history. With the talent assembled behind and in front of the camera, it certainly makes for an exciting Netflix project to look forward to.