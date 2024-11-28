4 underrated Netflix shows you missed in November 2024
By Bryce Olin
As another winds down, it's always a good idea to take a spin on Netflix and see what you missed. That's exactly what I did for November 2024. And, I have to say, there were some really good and underrated shows that most Netflix viewers probably missed.
No, I'm not talking about the biggest shows. Everyone knows Outer Banks season 4, Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, and Arcane season 2 premiered in November. Those shows are all over the Netflix Top 10! Everyone was talking about those shows before the new seasons came out. Even A Man on the Inside, the new Netflix original series from Michael Schur and starring Ted Danson, was more hyped up than the shows we picked for this list.
Let's get the list started with a sneaky good series that needs to return for a new season soon, The Cage!
The Cage
Premiere date: Nov. 8
The Cage is the perfect show for fans of MMA, but it's not only for fans of MMA. That's the distinction. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month, and it's been a huge hit mostly outside of the United States. It probably should be more popular in the US, and I'm guessing it will be as time goes on and more people become familiar with the series.
The Cage is a French Netflix original series that follows Taylor (Melvin Boomer) who wants to become an MMA fighter. When he's challenged by an established fighter and holds his own in the cage, Taylor finally gets the pro opportunity that he's been dreaming of and tries to make the most of it. New ew challenges arise.
You'll definitely recognize from of the faces in The Cage, especially if you're a UFC or MMA fan. Jon Jones, Georges St. Pierre, and more appear in the series.
The Cage isn't renewed for season 2 yet, but I have a good feeling about this one! We should learn more about The Cage season 2 soon.
The Helicopter Heist
Premiere date: Nov. 22
If you know me, you know I'm always up for a good heist show, especially the heist shows on Netflix. No one is making heist shows like Netflix, and The Helicopter Heist is another example of an excellent heist show.
The Helicopter Heist is a new Swedish original series that premiered on Netflix on Nov. 22. It's popular in some countries, but it's not quite moving the needle stateside, so I figured it's a great time to try to highlight this series from Ronnie Sandahl.
The Helicopter Heist is based on the novel of the same name by Jonas Bonnier. It stars Mahmut Suvakci, Ardalan Esmaili, Dejan Milačić, and Iskra Kostić. The Helicopter Heist tells the story of a -- you guessed it! -- heist where the robbers use a helicopter to land on top of a bank, basically, and try to pull off the robbery. It's based on true events that happened in Sweden in the early 2000s.
It checked a lot of boxes for me, and it probably will for you, too!
The Empress season 2
Premiere date: Nov. 22
The Empress is the only returning show on the list, and it's just not getting the love it deserves! The Empress premiered on Netflix back in 2022, and it was a decent hit on the streaming service. Well, fans have waited more than two years for season 2. Now, it's here, so it's time to watch!
The German original series stars Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The series follows her relationship with Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant) in the 19th century.
The Empress is part historical drama and part romance. It's less romantic than Bridgerton, but it's definitely easier to watch than most historical dramas which tend to get a little bogged down.
The Madness
Premiere date: Nov. 28
The Madness starring Colman Domingo just premiered on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, so it's a little too early to say how popular this show will be. I have a feeling that, through word of mouth, it will slowly become a hit on Netflix, but I don't think it will dominate the Netflix Top 10 the first day it's available to stream.
The Madness tells the story of Muncie (Domingo), a CNN host who is framed for the murder of a far-right extremist while vacationing in the Poconos. Muncie tries to prove his innocence, but there are forces far and wide trying to get him to take the fall. Will Muncie be able to keep his head and find a way to clear his name? Only time will tell!
Domingo stars in the series along with Marsha Stephanie Blake, Thaddeus J. Mixson, John Ortiz, Gabrielle Graham, Tamsin Topolski, Bradley Whitford, Ennis Esmer, Deon Cole, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and more.
That's the list of underrated Netflix shows you missed in November! Check out all five shows on Netflix right now.