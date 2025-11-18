There’s a hidden reason why Stranger Things needs to end now

Stranger Things season 5 will bring an end to the beloved series, and the conclusion comes at just the right time. Since debuting back in 2016, Stranger Things has been one of the biggest shows on television and a major property for Netflix. Now the series comes to an end with season 5.

The final season will be released in three parts, starting on Nov. 26, and the final super-sized episode will land on Dec. 31. It will be hard to say goodbye to all these beloved characters and their supernatural adventures in Hawkins. However, part of what made the show so popular is also why it needs to end now.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Stranger Things needs to end before it enters the 1990s

Taking inspiration from Steven Spielberg movies and Stephen King stories, Stranger Things has used its 1980s setting expertly. The show has leaned into the pop culture and nostalgia of the time period, becoming as much a part of its style as the thrilling supernatural elements. However, now entering the final season, Stranger Things is running out of room in the decade.

Season 1 of Stranger Things started the story off in 1983, with each subsequent season taking place in the next year of the 1980s. This leads up to the final season, which will reportedly largely take place in 1987. However, the reality is that nearly a decade has passed since the show began, and that is beginning to show.

The young stars of Stranger Things have aged noticeably since the first season, stretching the believability of them playing teenagers. Were the show to continue, they would have to finally acknowledge this and push the timeline forward, placing the action in the 1990s. However, this would be a huge mistake.

The truth is that the pop culture and vibe of the 1980s are so ingrained in Stranger Things that the show would simply not work if it were removed from that. Yes, the characters are still strong, and the thrills are still there, but so much of the show's personality only works in the 1980s.

Certainly, the 1990s has its own nostalgia that has been mined in various movies, but it is very different from that of the 1980s. Stranger Things leans into the cheesiness and earnestness of its pop culture era. The '90s were more about irony and rebellion, which would feel like a major shift for Stranger Things to take.

The creators know this about their own show and are aware that it puts an expiration date on the series. The final season offers the last chance for the show to end without abandoning what makes it work so well. Of course, this still raises questions about the future of the franchise.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Can Stranger Things' spinoffs work outside the 1980s?

Just because Stranger Things is coming to an end doesn't mean that Netflix is willing to let go of its biggest hit. Fans can expect plenty more from this franchise in the future, with a stage play and an animated show already developed. It remains to be seen if the new projects will be as beholden to the 1980s.

The animated series Stranger Things: Tales from '85 will take place in the '80s, as the title suggests, focusing on unseen adventures that took place between seasons 2 and 3. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel set in the 1950s. However, it is hard to imagine a Stranger Things spinoff that can work as well outside the '80s.

'80s nostalgia is distinct from any other decade, as it was the first time that young people had such a direct influence on pop culture. However, if the Stranger Things franchise does want to grow, it is likely they will need to figure out how to tell stories without relying so much on this nostalgia, as audiences can tire of it over time.