Sterling K. Brown gets a very familiar face as a guest star in Paradise season 2

It’s been about three months since Hulu released the Paradise season 1 finale, and fans are patiently waiting for the highly anticipated second season. The good news is that the cast and crew are currently hard at work filming Paradise season 2, and new updates have been rolling in constantly. In fact, we just learned of an exciting new cast addition.

Some may recognize this talented actress from her roles in popular TV shows like First Wives Club and All Rise, while others might know her as the real-life wife of Paradise star Sterling K. Brown. It’s none other than Ryan Michelle Bathé! She joins the Paradise season 2 cast in a guest-starring role, bringing even more excitement to the upcoming season. While details about her character are being kept tightly under wraps, we're already eager to see her in action, and especially curious to find out how her storyline might possibly intertwine with Brown’s character in the new season.

Ryan Michelle Bathé and Sterling K. Brown At The BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet | Paras Griffin/GettyImages

This won't be the first time Bathé and Brown have appeared in the same television series. While Brown had a leading role in the NBC drama series This Is Us, Bathé made several guest appearances on the show. However, their characters never interacted. Even before that, they both had roles in Lifetime's drama series Army Wives. But again, their characters existed in separate storylines, so they didn’t share any scenes. Here's to hoping that they finally share the screen in Paradise season 2!

Bathé is the latest addition to the season 2 cast. Back in March and April of 2025, we learned that Shailene Woodley (Divergent, Big Little Lies) and Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl, Tell Me Lies) had joined the cast lineup. They both were cast in recurring guest star roles, though exact character details have yet to be revealed. However, their storylines are rumored to be connected to the mission started by Agent Xavier Collins at the end of season 1. It'll be interesting to see how their characters fit into the story and if they'll have any scenes with Bathé's character. Fingers crossed!

Paradise comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Television. It's a political thriller series starring Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent tasked with protecting the U.S. president in a secure underground bunker. When the president is mysteriously murdered, Collins becomes the prime suspect. He then finds himself in a race against time to uncover the truth and prove his innocence. Also in the season 1 cast were Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, James Marsden, and others.

An official release date for Paradise season 2 has not been announced yet, but the new season is expected to be released on Hulu sometime early next year. We'll get back to you with the premiere date as soon as it's announced.