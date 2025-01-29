Sterling K. Brown finally returns to the small screen in this new series (Was it worth the wait?)

Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown just dropped its first three episodes on Hulu, and this new thriller is already the must-watch show of 2025!

There’s a big twist at the end of the first episode, but we're going to keep this post spoiler-free for you in case you want to check the series out, but are still unsure. Well, we think you definitely should for a few reasons! Though first, let's get into some background of what the first three episodes introduce.

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

What happens in the first episode?

The show opens in Paradise, which appears to be some sort of upscale community, perhaps one for retired officials. That includes President of the United States Cal Bradford (James Marsden). The opening scene has top Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) finding Bradford dead.

Naturally, the question of who killed Bradford is key to the show, with Collins himself under suspicion as he was one of the last ones to see Bradford. We get a feel for the other agents like Robinson (Krys Marshall), who was having an affair with Bradford that’s basically an open secret to everyone. Driving the investigation is Samantha Redford, code-named Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), who is some sort of power player.

Collins has to handle this and has an aid in Dr. Gabriela Torbai (Sarah Shahi), who has her own secrets. He tries to balance that while raising his teenage daughters and getting help from fellow agents Billy Pace (Jon Beavers) and Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom).

From the start, something just seems off about this place. The filter, the way everyone goes around their day, the sun always shining, and even how people act seem unusual. It’s added on by the flashbacks of Bradford and Collins once close (especially after Collins is shot defending Bradford) only to have a falling out.

Then comes the twist. The first episode ends with a shocking revelation that changes absolutely everything about the series going forward, and makes you want to keep watching! To say more would ruin it but suffice to say, it’s not what you expect. If you'd like to know what it's all about, click here.

A bit plot twist coming should be no surprise, given the new show is from creator Dan Fogleman, the man behind This Is Us. That show excelled at its twists from the first episode. So should be no surprise that these aspects also pop up in Paradise, which reunites Fogleman with Brown.

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

Why you should watch Paradise

It’s hard to discuss the next two episodes as the twist is what pushes the show on. Though episode 2 does give a showcase for Redford’s past and what shifted her in this direction, with Nicholson stellar as this cold woman who thinks she’s doing the right thing.

Brown is in top form as ever, his character Xavier having had a hard loss in his past. We get his background as the grandson of a Tuskegee Airman and his father a top airline pilot whose refusal to accept his failing health leads to tragedy. Brown grounds the series with his charisma while hinting at some dark turns in Xavier's past that make you wonder what secrets he has.

Marsden has a good feel in his role, which we see more of in flashbacks as Bradford appears a good man. Yet one can’t help but suspect he has a darker side. Shahi’s role is small in the first episodes but promises to get bigger as the show unfolds.

As gripping as the mysteries are, the show doesn’t forget to make the characters human. The series shows a heart that makes the darker mysteries more enthralling, from the talks on their lives before coming to Paradise, to the flashbacks of better periods. Take a beautiful scene where Collins gives his dad a tour of Air Force One, which shows their terrific bond. It’s those smaller moments that humanize the series and elevate it above other mystery shows of its type.

Again, it’s difficult to discuss the series without bringing up the twist and how it gives the show such a fantastic air. It also makes it addictive to watch as you want to know more about this neighborhood, what brought everyone here, and just what is really going on. The production values are top-notch, and the aura is enthralling, but it’s the wild plot line that gets you. Any fan of thrillers or mystery shows will want to check this out.

Paradise streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.