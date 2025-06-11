David Harbour is ready to leave Hopper and Stranger Things behind

It feels like Stranger Things has been a part of our lives for so long and for as long as we can remember. And honestly in a way, it truly has been. The series first premiered on Netflix and took the world by storm in July 2016, which was nearly a decade ago. That is just crazy to me! Time certainly flies. It's been a big commitment for fans to wait and tune in to each season, which we're (mostly) happy to do. Though it's also been a huge commitment for the cast, and they might be ready to move on. David Harbour certainly is.

The actor spoke with his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson for Interview, and the two of course had to bring up the sci-fi drama. With the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 being the final season, the topic of ending the series was brought up, and Harbour shared that he's ready to leave Jim Hopper and the fan-favorite series behind. Here's what the actor shared:

"When I started I loved it so much. Buddies of mine who’d done TV shows for many years said, 'by season 3 or 4 you’ll be running.' And I was like, 'Never! I love all these guys so much.' And then you get to a certain point where you’re like, 'How much more story is there?' You’re having to play a lot of the same beat, and there’s a feeling where you’re like, I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven’t seen me do before. So yeah, after 10 years, it’s like, Okay."

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

David Harbour's feelings about Stranger Things make sense

Some fans may not want to hear this, though Harbour is telling the truth. We honestly can't blame him. Don't forget that the show premiered in July 2016, though season 1 actually started filming in November 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. So yeah, now with the highly-anticipated release dates and press for season 5, he'll still be busy with the amazing series for basically 10 years like he said.

I'm sure this doesn't take away from his love for Stranger Things. That's not what this is about. But for most actors, it's in their nature to want to try different roles and do different things. I mean, imagine yourself being in one job for 10 years. Most people wouldn't do it.

He has been able to show off his acting skills on other projects including Marvel's Black Widow, most recently Thunderbolts*, and more. Though Stranger Things is still a major commitment, especially with how long filming for each season has taken.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

And I do agree with the Hopper actor too. He's right. At a certain point, how many more times can the Hawkins Heroes and Eleven face off against the Upside Down, and now Vecna? They've already been through so much and have known loss. So even before the fifth season was confirmed, as a fan I thought one more season would be enough to wrap up the story.

The final season of the Netflix hit premieres in three parts: the first four episodes on Nov. 26, 2025, the next three on Dec. 25, and the grand finale on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). I know it's going to be a crazy ride for all of us, and the cast too! It's bittersweet, though I do agree with Harbour that we've had plenty of Stranger Things in our lives, and it's time to see how the story is going to end. I'm so ready!

Stranger Things season 5 Part 1 premieres Nov. 26, 2025 on Netflix.