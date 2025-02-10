Rest assured, Stranger Things season 5 is confirmed for 2025 release after creators cause fan frenzy

Duffer Brothers, I love you and your creatively genius minds. But please do not put us in a fan frenzy once again! At the end of January, Netflix shared a ton of updates about its slate for 2025 and confirmed the release of many of its biggest shows coming this year. And that of course includes Stranger Things season 5! The fact it's coming this year was known before, and the streamer doubled down on that in their big news day.

However after that, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said that they might be behind on editing the new season, and a 2025 release could be pushing it. I'm sorry, what!? Finally in the latest update, the duo has taken that back and given us some good news instead. Like, what an emotional rollercoaster you took us on, guys!

Alright, let's take this step by step for you all. On Jan. 30 during the big Netflix news day, the streaming giant shared Stranger Things season 5 is coming sometime in 2025. No release date has been announced and we don't know if it's going to be another split season yet. But at least we do know to expect it this year. Then that same day, the brothers spoke with Variety and Matt said that "it was very important for us and Netflix that we get [season 5] out this year. But even that is quite the push.”

I mean, that definitely put us into a frenzy because it basically sounded like the creative team would be working as hard as they can and will try their best, but the season could be delayed to 2026. And look. I know everyone is working as fast as possible to get the final season to us. But I think we all would have rioted if we had to wait until next year! Thankfully now, the brothers clarified and confirmed that Stranger Things season 5 is coming in 2025.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

At the SCAD TVfest, Ross shared that editing on the new season, which is one of the main causes of long wait times between seasons due to the visual effects, has started and they're working on that aspect of post-production right now, per Variety. Not only that, but they're actually "ahead of schedule" and "definitely on target" for a 2025 release as well. Yay!

I mean, phew. They really did have us very worried there for a moment. Like I said, I completely understand how much work needs to go into this amazing sci-fi drama series. And the Duffer Brothers are known for wanting to put out good quality, instead of something sloppy. And I completely agree with this and appreciate it as a viewer.

However, if we potentially had to wait all the way until 2026 for the fifth and final season, that would have been ridiculous. Thankfully, that's not the case, despite their previous comments. And us fans can be rest assured that the conclusion of our favorite and epic show is coming this year. So get ready!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix.