It's the Stranger Things season 5 filming update we've been waiting for!

Netflix just dropped the biggest news of the year on the Friday before Christmas! The cast and crew have officially finished filming Stranger Things season 5, the final season of the most popular Netflix original series of all time.

Production on Stranger Things season 5 officially kicked off in early 2024, and the cast and crew basically filmed for the full year. That's quite the production schedule for an eight-episode series, but everyone is expecting some long, long episodes, just like we saw with the Stranger Things season 4 finale.

Stranger Things season 5 is coming in 2025

THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025. pic.twitter.com/DWkIwMMOJ3 — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024

In addition to the news that filming had wrapped, Netflix confirmed (for probably the fourth or fifth time at this point) that Stranger Things season 5 will be released sometime in 2025. There's no release date for the new season yet, but there's a rumor going around that something, maybe the release date, maybe the release window, will be announced during Netflix's NFL games on Christmas Day. Again, that's just a rumor, but it would be an epic way to drop a release date!

As for when the Stranger Things season 5 release will be, that we don't know yet! There's basically no way that we'll see the full season of Stranger Things season 5 until summer. That even feels like a stretch given how long the post-production and VFX takes for a show like Stranger Things. Remember, they're basically a making sci-fi/horror movies per season, and the effects, for the most part, are as good as we see on TV these days.

So, that's going to take a while. I'm not entirely convinced that Netflix will drop Stranger Things season 5 at one time or even in two parts like season 4. Remember, for season 4, the first seven episodes were released on May 27, 2022, followed by the final two episodes on July 1.

I think we might even see a potential three-part release, like we saw with Cobra Kai season 6, or even a four-part release. We haven't seen anything like that before, but if there was any show to try a more weekly release model, 'tis the season!

For now, we're expecting to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 of 2025. I'm thinking that it will be a fall premiere, especially given the number of Netflix shows coming in the first part of the year. Netflix will want to spread the love a little bit with its original shows.

Stranger Things season 5 behind-the-scenes photos

In addition to sharing the news that production had wrapped on season 5, Netflix shared a whole bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Stranger Things season 5. Most of the Stranger Things season 5 main cast is included, along with Matt and Ross Duffer and director/producer Shawn Levy.

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Amybeth McNulty, Brett Gelman, Linda Hamilton, and Cara Buono will star in Stranger Things season 5.

Maya Hawke and Brett Gelman in Stranger Things season 5 - Credit: Niko Tavernise/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Matt and Ross Duffer on set of Stranger Things season 5 - Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 BTS - Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery in Stranger Things season 5 - Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things season 5 - Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things season 5! We'll let you know when we hear more about when and how Netflix is going to roll out the new season.

Happy holiday, Stranger Things fans!