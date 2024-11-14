6 theories we have about Stranger Things season 5 based on the episode titles
Stranger Things season 5 and what exactly we can expect from the final season are still shrouded in mystery. I know the Duffer Brothers and Netflix won't want to reveal too much regarding the final episodes of the hit supernatural horror that keeps us coming back for more. After all, the mystery is what keeps the anticipation alive for us fans!
That doesn't mean there haven't been little teases and hints dropped for us viewers to theorize about. The latest item to be shared is the episode titles of Stranger Things season 5! They don't tell us much, but we may be able to put some pieces together thanks to the titles and some behind-the-scenes images shared by Ross Duffer himself on Instagram. Check out the episode titles below:
- Episode 1 - “The Crawl”
- Episode 2 - “The Vanishing of [REDACTED]"
- Episode 3 - “The Turnbow Trap”
- Episode 4 - “Sorcerer”
- Episode 5 - “Shock Jock”
- Episode 6 - “Escape from Camazotz”
- Episode 7 - “The Bridge”
- Episode 8 - “The Rightside Up”
As you can see above, the final season will be a total of 8 episodes and will be released at some point in 2025. I really hope Netflix doesn't make us wait too long! Though the season is still filming, production is almost done and will wrap soon. Though as we know from our experience waiting for Stranger Things season 4, the Duffer Brothers take a long time in post-production to edit all the effects to perfection.
What do the episode titles of the final season of Stranger Things tell us?
Alright, so let's start to get some theories going here based on the Stranger Things season 5 episode titles. The very first episode could be referring to a crawl space maybe? It's a good place to hide, and the characters definitely need to do so many times thanks to Vecna, Demogorogons, and all the other beings he controls.
The one I'm most intrigued by is season 5 episode 2, "The Vanishing of [REDACTED]. There's a name that's supposed to be there, however Netflix is not revealing who that is just yet. I'm sure it's a huge spoiler! If the title sounds familiar, that's because it mirrrors the title of the very first episode of our favorite show, "The Vanishing of Will Byers." I wonder who will disappear this time. Oh no!
The third episode is called "The Turnabow Trap" which should have something to do with a land development and realty group that may be introduced in season 5. I don't know. But Ross Duffer did share a poster of the company on social media. Perhaps Turnabow will have a role in rebuilding homes destroyed. Remember the end of season 4 how the Upside Down is now in Hawkins? Many buildings are gone. And many people as well. Maybe the realty group is trying to get people to move to Hawkins after so many left.
Episode 4's "Sorcerer" could be in reference to a character from Dungeons & Dragons, the boys' favorite game. And it's been used as a way to explain how things in the Upside Down work as well. Sorcerers have magical abilities in the game and those abilities come naturally, not from being learned. Perhaps we'll get the origins of the Upside Down? After all, it existed even before Vecna took over.
The fifth episode is called "Shock Jock," which refers to a radio personality who uses humor to reel listeners in. Though their material is usually offensive to a certain group of people of their audience. If you've kept a close eye on Ross Duffer's Instagram posts, you'll have noticed that there's many pictures of a radio station - 94.5FM WSQK. The station appears in multiple photos, and it's clear it will play a big role in the final season. Check out Steve outside of the station, the name of the radio host shared below, and even the radio show's truck.
Finally is season 5 episode 8, aka the Stranger Things series finale. Wow, it's so weird to say that! It's titled "The Rightside Up," which of course is the opposite of The Upside Down. This gives us hope that perhaps the characters will be able to defeat Vecna and get rid of the effects and dangers of the Upside Down once and for all. After everything they've been through, the Hawkins gang definitely deserve to live in peace eventually. Fingers crossed this happens.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix!