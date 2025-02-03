Netflix may have revealed who vanishes in Stranger Things season 5

There's still so much mystery surrounding Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season of the hit Netflix series. We have so many questions that are still unanswered as well. One of the biggest teases about the fifth season so far is one that was shared with the episode titles a while back, which might have a connection to a new reveal.

Last week, Netflix gifted us with so many updates about its various releases coming in 2025 including the Squid Game season 3 release date, Ginny and Georgia season 3, and more. Of course, the streamer couldn't pass up giving us something to tide us over about the sci-fi horror series as well. Apparently, Eleven goes missing in the final season. Check out the poster Netflix shared on social media below.

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?



You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Zql24JRxaS — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

According to the poster, El was last seen June 13, 1986. This is a little over a year after the events of Stranger Things season 4. Co-creators the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, revealed they would be doing a time jump in the new season. Especially with how fast the cast is growing versus the time it takes for each season to come out, this makes perfect sense and is the main reason for doing it. So what does this have to do with the episode titles?

Well, back in November 2024, Netflix released the episode titles for the season. And season 5 episode 2 is called “The Vanishing of [REDACTED]," which echoes the name of the very first episode ever of Stranger Things, "The Vanishing of Will Byers." So of course revealing which character vanishes would be a spoiler at the time, but perhaps that person is Eleven herself since the newly released poster reveals she's missing.

This is all speculation at this point. It's possible maybe Hopper decides to hide her once again like we saw in season 2. Was she kidnapped by the people at Hawkins Lab? The Netflix social media post asks, "who's really" looking for her. Could it be a fake poster from the government? Or, maybe El really is missing due to some evil plan from the lab or Vecna. After all, the barrier between the Upside Down and Hawkins is now broken.

If this is to throw us off, a smaller part of the story, or even a plot point that happens in flashbacks, I can accept that. Though I just really don't want another season, especially with this being the last one, of Eleven separated from everybody. That keeps happening over and over, and it's just a disappointing plot point if I'm being honest.

I'm not saying it wouldn't be a good plot twist, but I do miss seeing the whole group together. And that includes Eleven too. I do have hope that if there is a separation, then it won't be long as this what Ross Duffer teased to Entertainment Weekly:

"This season is the biggest it’s ever been in scale, but everyone’s back together in Hawkins, interacting the same way they were in season 1.”

The brothers also shared that the 8-episode season is also so long that each installment feels like it's "eight blockbuster movies." Oh my goodness. I mean, that season 4 finale was super long time wise. Though honestly it was so jam-packed that it was such a quick watch. With how much they still need to wrap up, I'm not surprised these episodes are going to be so long. We're going to need to take some time off when Stranger Things season 5 eventually premieres!

Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season, premieres sometime in 2025 on Netflix.