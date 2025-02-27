Stranger Things season 5 quietly recasting two forgotten characters

When you think of Stranger Things, you probably think of its most popular main characters, like Eleven, Will, Steve, Hopper, and after season 4, maybe even Vecna. But you probably haven't thought about some of the Netflix original series' side characters in quite a while. Well, that might work to your advantage in the fifth and final season, as two likely forgotten characters have been recast.

We don't have to worry about any of the beloved main characters not returning for Stranger Things season 5. All of our favorites will be back for the last hurrah (except for Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, unless he pulls a surprise reappearance). However, a pair of younger family members of main characters will look a bit different when the show makes its long awaited comeback.

According to CBR, both Holly Wheeler and Sara Hopper have been recast with new young actors for the final season. In case you aren't able to remember who these characters are, Holly is the younger sister of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), who was previously played in past seasons by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price.

Meanwhile, Sara Hopper was the daughter of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and his ex-wife Diane (Jeri Tubbs). The young girl was tragically diagnosed with cancer and passed away at the age of seven. Following her death, Hopper and Diane got divorced and Hopper returned to Hawkins. Sara's role was previously played by child actress Ellie Graham. But that's not the case in season 5.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS. | Cr. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2024

While it hasn't been officially reported who will take over these roles in the final season and big of a presence each character will have, it's been theorized that Nell Fisher, who has previously appeared in Evil Dead Rise, will take over the role of Holly Wheeler. Fisher's casting was announced, but her role wasn't immediately revealed, though internet sleuths were able to put two and two together.

The young actress spoke with IndieWire about keeping her casting a secret:

"It’s just been so exciting, everyone’s been so lovely and welcoming, but it’s better now that it’s out. It’s a hard secret to keep, especially when you’re 12-years-old, going to school, and you’ve got friends wondering why you’re not in school for year. But yes, I’m super excited and it has been a lot of fun."

Alex Breaux and Jake Connelly were also revealed as part of the season 5 cast in undisclosed roles in July 2024 with Fisher, joining the previously announced new cast member Linda Hamilton. As for who will be stepping in the role of Sara Hopper for the previous young actress, we'll probably have to wait and see when the season finally makes its premiere on Netflix later this year.

Most recently, rumors began flying when a supposed leak revealed that the final season could be dropping in two parts in October and November. Netflix has yet to announce official release plans for the anxiously anticipated season, but fans will continue to hang onto every word of each update out there until everything has been confirmed. We're getting closer every day.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more Stranger Things news and updates!