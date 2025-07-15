New Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer is coming very soon

If we could use an emoji right now, it would definitely be this one, 👀, as Netflix has a wonderful and special surprise planned for us Stranger Things season 5 fans very soon! You'll want to make sure you're locked in and keeping your eyes out on the Netflix and show's social media pages because the streamer is bringing something exciting for us.

If you've been on X or Instagram, then you may have noticed that Netflix has teased the fact that it's dropping a Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer tomorrow, July 16, 2025. Now at the streaming service's TUDUM event this year, we got quite a few new shots from the final season in the date announcement video. Though with more to come tomorrow, I'm sure there's got to be some new footage for us to look forward to. Check out the heart-pounding post below!

As you can see above, the new Stranger Things season 5 poster features the OG five - Will, Mike, Eleven, Lucas, and Dustin, on their trusty bikes. Will is leading the charge, with El looking back at what I'm sure is some sort of scary creature from the Upside Down after them. This is very reminiscent of season 1, when this whole adventure began. Speaking of...

Netflix captioned the post with those exact words. The very first season and episode dropped on July 15, 2016, which is the day all of our lives changed forever. With the caption making it a point that the adventure began nine years ago, which is truly crazy to think about, I wonder why the streamer didn't drop it today which is the exact nine-year anniversary. But you know what? It's one more day and a matter of hours now until the teaser trailer is here.

The poster also features the backdrop of Hawkins as a Vecna-shaped shadow is looming above them. Will the Hawkins heroes be able to defeat this foe once and for all? We'll find out when the final season arrives. Noticeably absent from the teen group of course is Max, who is still in a coma. I do hope she doesn't spend most of the season in the hospital. And hopefully the teaser arriving tomorrow will give us a bit more insight into Max, as well as the rest of the main characters too. I can't wait!

STRANGER THINGS. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Stranger Things season 5's 8-episode final chapter will be released in three parts. Part 1 drops with the first four episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 26; followed by the three episodes of Part 2 on Thursday, Dec. 25, aka Christmas Day; and finally the finale episode will be streaming New Year's Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

For the first time ever, all three parts will not be premiere at Netflix's regular midnight PT time slot for new releases. Instead, you'll be able to start watching at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. So cancel your holiday plans this year, there's Stranger Things season 5 to be busy with.

