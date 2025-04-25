Stranger Things star wrongly believed their beloved character should have died

Can you imagine Stranger Things without Hopper? I can't either, but in a recent interview, series star David Harbour admitted that he assumed his beloved character wasn't even going to survive the first season of the hit Netflix original series, much less make it all the way to the fifth and final season. Honestly, I would never want to know a Hawkins without Hopper!

While chatting with GQ Magazine in preparation for the release of Marvel's new movie Thunderbolts, the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 came up in conversation and Harbour revealed that he didn't initially expect to still be in the position to say goodbye to Hopper. As shared in the magazine, he thought the character's arc should have ended with Hopper dying by suicide in season 1.

According to the actor, he viewed Hoppers death in that manner "the only way Hopper could apologize to his daughter [Sara]." Harbour's view on the character's trajectory occurred before Stranger Things took off and became the phenomenon it is today, which allowed the Duffer Brothers to continue telling stories and further fleshing out their dynamic characters.

STRANGER THINGS. David Harbour as Jim Hopper in STRANGER THINGS | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

David Harbour thought Hopper should have died in season 1

Perhaps killing off Hopper at the end of season 1 could have worked as a tragic ending for the character. There's room for tragedy in this show, one that has had its fair share of darkness and tragedy. However, there has always been an unmistakable theme of hope in the series, too, and Hopper's a character who deserved to benefit from that hope and have a new beginning.

As fans know all too well, Stranger Things season 3 ended with the presumption that Hopper had died and Eleven would have to mourn his loss. There had been slight teases that Hopper wasn't dead after season 3 ended, and he of course was alive and well in season 4 to fight his way back to Hawkins and reunite with Eleven. Our guy's still fighting the good fight in season 5.

Like I said before, I can't imagine Stranger Things without either Hopper or David Harbour. Both the character and the actor are basically the heart of the series. Sure, we love all of the kids (though some fans have vocalized preferences), but Hopper is the lovable father figure that's irreplaceable and one of the many core reasons the show has connected with millions of fans worldwide.

Leading up to the release of Stranger Things season 5, which has been confirmed to arrive in 2025, we have heard teases from a number of cast members about what to expect from the last season. Surely, there could be a few actual deaths coming up in the final season, since fans have been warned that the ending will "wreck" us, likely beyond the simple fact that the show is ending.

Keep checking Show Snob for more Stranger Things news and updates!