The Studio creators reveal the Hollywood stars they want to cameo in season 2

The first season of Apple TV+ hit comedy The Studio was full of cameos, all happy to set up themselves and the business of filmmaking. The likes of Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, and Ron Howard all starred in the first season of the Seth Rogen comedy. With the streamer already announcing the second season, the writers and actors are already putting in requests for the next batch of cameo stars.

The writer/actor is desperate for Daniel Day-Lewis to appear in the second series of The Studio. “He’s the greatest living actor,” Rogen told Variety at Apple TV+’s FYC event in Hollywood. “His process is so specific that I think that would be an interesting thing to explore on the show.”

Catherine O'Hara, Zoe Kravitz, and Ike Barinholtz in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Superbad actor hasn’t reached out to the three-time Oscar winner. “Daniel, please consider a Zoom with us,” he joked. We’ll pitch you a good idea!” The show’s co-creator was tight-lipped about the idea, but most people appear on the show as themselves, either at work or promoting their movie.

Evan Goldberg, who co-created the show with Rogen, would love to have James Cameron on the comedy. He reckons the Titanic director would “work really well” as a guest star, because he “is a genius but he’s also known for sometimes getting angry.”

Chase Sui Wonders, who stars on the show as the aspiring development executive Quinn Hackett, says she wants Kristen Stewart to appear on the show. “It’s related to identity politics and if Kristen is dealing with a delicate matter, Quinn would attempt to relate to her… and get herself into hot water,” Wonders admits. The first series saw Quinn getting herself into sticky situations due to her strong morals and identity politics.

Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Another idea Wonders has pitched involves Al Pacino and the fictional studio in the show trying to reboot Scarface for an absurd amount of money. It looks like the cast of The Studio are looking for serious actors who want to poke some light-hearted fun at their industry. If Martin Scorsese can appear in multiple scenes, pitching a Jonestown film, then surely Pacino could reprise his role as Tony Montana.

Ike Barenholtz, who plays studio exec Sal, has Leonardo DiCaprio at the top of his wish list. Leo has famously not done a television show since the star of his career so it would be a “golden goose” booking for the show. His last TV appearance was a cameo on a 2014 episode of Saturday Night Live. Prior to that, his last television role was in Growing Pains in 1992.

Dewayne Perkins, who plays publicist Tyler, immediately declared how much he wants Zendaya to join the show. “She’s everything. She represents Hollywood in such a cool way, from being a child star to reaching the level that she’s reached. She’s a really good symbol of what Hollywood can be in a good way.” Zendaya feels like someone who would happily appear on The Studio, perhaps in a send up of child stars or the MCU.

Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia, who plays assistant Petra on The Studio, thinks her former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David will be the perfect addition to the show. The series has often been compared to the HBO comedy classic, with both featuring stars playing themselves in often unflattering ways. Mejia says David “would fit right in” in the Apple TV+ comedy because he’d be a “nice balance to all the chaos.”

Studio season 1 ended on a huge note, with lots of questions to be answered. Will Amazon buy out Continental Studios, or will Matt’s presentation be good enough to stop the sale? Also, we’re desperate to know if Kool Aid will be the success the studio needs or if Matt should have said yes to that Jonestown film.

The Studio is streaming on Apple TV+.