Surface season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and what to expect (Preview)

After a very long wait, we finally got the premiere of Surface season 2 on Apple TV+ last week. And overall, it was a little underwhelming, I'm not going to lie. But, I know there's going to be some good twists and turns in Sophie/Tess' past that we'll slowly uncover with her. And that begins with a new episode you can look forward to. When is that and what can we expect to see? Read on below for the details!

Surface season 2 episode 2, "Speak of the Devil," premieres Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. You can continue to expect one new installment to be released weekly until the finale in April. I always love it when streamers' release times are midnight ET instead of pacific because that means for most of us, we get to technically watch the episode the day before. You can thank time zones for that. Check out the full release time schedule below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Courtesy: Apple TV+

What is Surface season 2 episode 2 about?

The first episode had a lot to establish including when it comes to Tess' new life in London, her trying to get back into Eliza's good graces, and discovering that she was actually working with a journalist about the Huntley family and the dark secrets they're seemingly hiding. Quinn is such a atypical rich guy character who's sleeping with other women while engaged, and then paying Phoebe to stay quiet and not talk to the press. Ugh.

The biggest reveal though is very personal to Tess, and that's the fact that her mother may have been murdered by Eliza's grandfather, William Huntley. Tess can clearly see that Eliza still has affection for her, even if she is angry for her disapperance, and plans to use that to her advantage and get the information she needs to uncover the truth. And it looks like that's what's going to happen in this week's episode. Check out the synopsis below:

"Eliza and Sophie rekindle their relationship. At Quinn and Grace’s engagement party, tensions rise and an unexpected guest shows up."

I'm honestly a little surprised that Eliza seemingly forgives Tess already, that feels a bit quick. But I don't know, we'll see in Surface season 2 episode 2 soon I guess. As for the tensions rising, it really wouldn't be a party in a television show if that didn't happen. And ooh, I wonder who the "unexpected guest" could be!? Based on the first-look images, there's going to be more of journalist Callum Walsh in the episode as well. Check them out below!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.