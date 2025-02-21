Surface season 2 is finally here! Get the full episode release schedule so you never miss out

Where will Sophie/Tess' journey in London take her? Will she find all the answers she's looking for? Well, hopefully we find all of that out since Surface season 2 is finally here! It's been a long time since we got the good news that a second season of the series was happening, and now actually getting the next chapter of this story. Well, we're here now. So when can you catch new episodes?

Surface season 2 premiered today, Feb. 21, 2025 with the first episode on Apple TV+. Each week on Fridays, one new episode will be released on the streamer until the finale on April 11, 2025. Just like season 1, there's a total of 8 episodes to look forward to in this part of Sophie's journey. We shared the full release schedule so you don't miss an episode below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Feb. 21 Episode 2 Feb. 28 Episode 3 March 7 Episode 4 March 14 Episode 5 March 21 Episode 6 March 28 Episode 7 April 4 Episode 8 April 11

Courtesy: Apple TV+

It's interesting that the streaming service chose to only release one episode on premiere day. Usually, Apple TV+ likes to do a two-episode drop on those days. But, it's ok. I don't mind the weekly releases. Especially since we've gone so long without Surface, I'm happy it'll be around a little longer because of this.

We won't talk spoilers here, but the first episode doesn't really reveal much in terms of what we already knew from the trailer and synopsis released ahead of the season's debut. It doesn't provide anything new, really. Which was a bit of a disappointment if I'm being honest. It was very much an establishing one, though it would have been nice to at least learn something new that hasn't been teased in the synopsis or trailer. I mean, there was one tidbit. But not until the final moments.

But in case you need a refresher, here's what we can expect to see overall in Surface season 2. Now going by her OG name Tess, the leading lady of the story is in London and reunites with an unhappy Eliza. Tess abruptly left 10 years ago, and Eliza is still mad about her suddenly disappearing. She's also a part of the Huntley family, who are one of the wealthiest families in Britain.

Tess is slowly putting the puzzle pieces of her missing memories back together, but there's still a lot of gaps. Though she does see a journalist who she'd been working with before, and now he wants to start their partnership back up again. I'm ready to see where the story takes us this time around!

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.