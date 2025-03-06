Surface season 2 episode 3 preview: What's next for Sophie and James?

Last week, Surface season 2 episode 2, "Speak of the Devil," brought back the one and only James Ellis after we didn't see him at all in the premiere episode. Do you love him, hate him, or something in between? You know what, I think all those feelings go through us viewers when it comes to Sophie/Tess' husband. He's back in her life now and has found her in London. What happens next?

The great news is that there's a new episode this week, which means we'll (hopefully) find out all the answers as to how exactly James found his wife, what he's doing there after she made it clear she doesn't want him in her life, and where the complicated couple goes from here.

Surface season 2 episode 3, "Kintsugi," premieres Friday, March 7, 2025 on Apple TV+. The streamer always releases new episodes and shows at 12 a.m. ET. That means those of you living in the other parts of the U.S. can actually start watching the episode tonight! Check out the release times below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 episode 3 preview

Well as seen in the promotional image above, clearly Tess and James will talk after he popped up and surprised her at Quinn Huntley and Grace's engagement party. Tess definitely does not look happy. But we knew James wasn't going to let her go so easily. Check out the official synopsis of the episode from Apple TV+ below:

"Callum warns Sophie about the danger of trying to take down the Huntleys, as she deals with a new complication from her past."

Of course the complication from her past could be referring to James. Though there is also the fact she's looking into the death of her mother, who Tess believes was murdered by William Huntley and the incident was covered up. So perhaps something new pops up here in season 2 episode 3.

Though clearly something happens to spook Callum. I mean, we did see how he beat up a man he thought was hired by the Huntleys to follow him in the last episode. But, uh. He was not. Though we know how motivated Tess gets when she wants answers to her past. I don't think she's not going to give up so easily. Check out more of the first-look images from the episode below!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.