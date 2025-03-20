Surface season 2 episode 5 preview: The truth comes out

Alright, last week's episode of Surface, season 2 episode 4, "Legacy," finally saw Eliza and Sophie/Tess most likely put their dramatic misunderstanding aside and move on, while also delivering a cliffhanger. But, kind of an unoriginal one. We'll see what happens next with a new episode this week. When do you need to set those alarms to tune in?

Surface season 2 episode 5, "Daybreak," premieres Friday, March 21, 2025 on Apple TV+. It's a Friday release for those of you on the east coast since the streamer drops new releases at 12 a.m. ET. However for the rest of the U.S., it's technically a Thursday night premiere because of time zone differences. Check out the release times so you know exactly when to watch below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Courtesy: Apple TV+

What comes next in Surface season 2?

Well like I mentioned above, there was an unoriginal cliffhanger we were left with in the last episode. And that's the fact that it seems very likely that Tess and Eliza (and Quinn) are actually siblings. If I had to take a guess before we even get more of an explanation, Tess' mom and Eliza's father had an affair. That's probably why William Huntley had her killed. So what comes next? Check out the official synopsis below:

"Sophie tells James what she’s discovered. Henry comes clean to Quinn and Eliza. Callum digs into Sophie’s past and confronts her with the truth."

Well from the sounds of it, it indeed is true. Henry Huntley is Tess' biological father. Which means technically, she's a Huntley too. I am curious to know why she goes to James and tells him the truth. I mean, she's just been wanting to stay away from her (ex?) husband. Though he did say in a previous episode that she doesn't want to dig into her past. So does he already know the turth about her lineage?

Then there's the fact that Henry tells Quinn and Eliza. I wonder if Tess puts pressure on him to do so. I can't see why she necessarily would. But also, why would Henry reveal the truth after it was hidden all these years? There's lots of questions for Surface season 2 episode 5 to answer. Even though I feel like this type of storyline has been done before in other shows, I am still curious to know the answers to these questions.

Surface season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.