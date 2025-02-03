More memories and mysteries begin to surface for Sophie in Surface season 2 trailer

We've been waiting a long time to get the second chapter of Sophie's story in Surface season 2 on Apple TV+, and we're now one step closer thanks to the streamer releasing the highly-anticipated trailer for what comes next. And it actually reveals even more memories and mysteries about the main character than we thought.

Surface season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Apple TV+. The 8-episode season will stream new episodes Fridays until the finale on April 11. Now that we're officially in February, that does mean that the countdown begins. There's not much longer now! To help tide us over, the streaming service shared the trailer. Check out the video below.

Before the trailer was released, Apple TV+ did share the synopsis for psychological thriller. We knew that Sophie is still in London, reunites with the mysterious Eliza, immerses herself in the elite British society, and part of her missing memories had to do with her working with a journalist to "expose a shocking scandal." Well, now the trailer builds on all of those juicy teases and then some.

The Surface season 2 trailer shows how more memories and mysteries begin to surface for Sophie in the next part of the story. As I had assumed, Eliza is part of a very wealthy family in Britain. And while perhaps she has a soft spot for Sophie, given they were friends when Sophie worked at the stables for her family, I don't think the rest of the Huntleys share that same affection. Not only do they have money, but they're dangerous too.

If I had to take a guess, Sophie abruptly left London and went to American perhaps because she discovered something big about the Huntleys. Either she wanted to escape them or maybe there were answers in her new home. But then she lost her memories, and we all know what happened in season 1. I mean, that's just speculation on my end. But it could be very possible.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Not only was she investigating them, and now wants to uncover answers once again, but there's some sort of connection between the Huntleys and the death of her mother. Sophie believes they murdered her. Why would they do that, and why are they connected to other missing women? That's what we, and Sophie, will work to uncover when the new season debuts!

I'm honestly definitely intrigued and the new season looks so interesting. There's also Sophie's husband James who appears in the trailer. In that bath tub scene, is he really there or just an illusion. And though when I first started watching the video initially I thought perhaps just a vision of him would be his part of the story this time around, we do see James and new cast member Freida Pinto as Grace get pretty hot and heavy. Huh.

Surface season 2 stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-0Cohen, Millie Brady, Pinto, Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, and Joely Richardson. The project is created, written, and executive produced by Veronica West, with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company producing.

