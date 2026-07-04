Sweet Magnolias and 3 Netflix shows in real danger of being canceled

Netflix has gotten quite a reputation over the years for cancelling fan-favorite series, and it’s certainly done itself no favors this year with the decisions it’s been making.

In the first six months of 2026, Netflix has already canceled 15 series and essentially canceled almost another half-dozen series via final season orders. While the final season orders help to lessen the sting and at least give the shows a chance to wrap their runs, they’re still cancellations when all is said and done, as the end result is still the show coming to an end.

It’s been a brutal year for Netflix Originals, both long-running and newcomers out of the gate, and we have a fear that the year will get even more brutal as it continues. There are several Netflix series waiting to learn their fates, and we have a really bad feeling it could be bad news for a handful of the shows sitting on the bubble.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 510 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2026

Sweet Magnolias

It’s been nearly a month since Sweet Magnolias season 5 was released on Netflix, and we’re officially more than a little concerned about the show’s future.

Unlike in past years, Netflix opted not to open a writers’ room ahead of the season premiere and chose to take a wait-and-see approach. The season then opened to 2.8 million views in its first week on Netflix, coming in at No. 4 overall on the Netflix Top 10 and slipping from season 4’s premiere week totals.

We’d certainly love to spend many more seasons in Serenity, but knowing this is Netflix we’re talking about, it’s clear that our time will likely come to an end soon. And we can accept this given where we’re at in the show’s run. Two of the Magnolias have gotten their happy endings; one of the main teen characters has already left town, another is about to head to school in California, and the last is entering senior year.

With the show reaching a point in its run that would serve as a natural end point for the series, we have to wonder if Netflix might choose to bring the series to an end. Hopefully, the end of Sweet Magnolias will come via a final season that at least allows the writers to bring the show to a proper end that ties things up neatly.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 102 of Man on Fire. | Cr. Juan Rosas/Netflix © 2024

Man on Fire

The Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led drama Man on Fire, which follows former mercenary John Creasy on a quest to get revenge, kicked off its inaugural season with an impressive 11 million views in the first four days, giving it a solid premiere. The show would seem like a safe candidate for renewal based on those premiere numbers, but the fact is that the show hasn’t really taken off and created as much buzz as Netflix likely hoped it would.

While the series had a solid debut, it underwhelmed critics and fans with a 58% Tomatometer score and an only slightly better 64% Popcornmeter score. It’s also not really created the same level of buzz as other newer series.

It’s been over two months since the show premiered, and it’s been crickets from Netflix. That’s not usually a good sign for a new series, as Netflix tends to be faster to renew new series than to cancel them. There is always a chance that Man on Fire could continue for another season, but if a show such as The Boroughs, which opened with much higher numbers and critical praise, couldn’t get a renewal, we’re not holding out hope for Man on Fire.

(L to R) Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in episode 201 of Beef

Beef

Of the shows on this list, Beef is the one that will likely never be officially cancelled. Instead, it’ll likely sit in a perpetual state of limbo.

When Beef premiered in 2023, it quickly earned rave reviews for its incredible storytelling and equally incredible performances. The show was lightning in a bottle for Netflix, so of course they picked the show up for a second season despite the original plans for the show to be a limited series.

Season 2 has the makings to be just as memorable as season 1, but sadly it fell flat. The performances from the cast were phenomenal, but the storylines felt underdeveloped and rushed. It was still an amazing season, but you could tell that this was a show not intended to return as an anthology series.

There are no plans for a third season at the moment, and it’s likely that Netflix will keep the show on ice rather than officially cancel the show. We love that Netflix might want to keep the door open, but a lack of a renewal is about as good as a cancellation.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 308 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

XO, Kitty

It’s been three months since XO, Kitty season 3 premiered, and Netflix has somehow yet to announce a renewal for the series, despite having plenty of opportunities to do so. We were particularly shocked when the show was left off the list of renewals Netflix handed out during its Upfront presentation, a time when it renewed several shows, including a few that hadn’t even returned by the time of the event.

With Kitty and the gang heading into their final semester of senior year, it makes sense to bring the show to an end. Our time with Kitty Song Covey is likely coming to an end; we just hope that the ending comes via some sort of wrap-up, be it a proper final season or a finale movie similar to what we saw with Heartstopper.

We’ll be crushed if Netflix opts not to bring a conclusion to the show via a final season renewal, but at this point we’re bracing ourselves for the worst possible outcome.