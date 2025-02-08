Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 7 recap: Budget cuts continue to effect Serenity

Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 7, "Hide and Seek," picks up right where the last episode left off with the aftermath of Cal falling down the stairs. It also features some heartwarming moments between Isaac and his Serenity family, as well as progress in the library storyline. Here's a recap of the episode on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

Cal is fine

Do I understand why Cal needed the dramatic fall that we saw, I really do not. I mean, the whole pattern this season has been ending on a cliffhanger, and I guess the writers need something for the story. Just like many of the other cliffhangers, this one is resolved quickly. Thankfully, Cal is fine physically. There's just a bit of bruising on his face and a hurt ankle. But nothing a little love and caring from Maddie won't heal.

I'd say emotionally though, Cal is still trying to figure out the whole stepdad thing. It's not an easy transition. And what's important is that he's there for the kids. But sometimes, he feels like he still doesn't know how to communicate with them or give them the right advice. But it's a learning curve, and he's willing to put in the work. That's what's important.

Annie's dream school

Annie is such a cutie, and it's been interesting seeing her go on this journey of not only her and Ty finally getting together, but the importance of her following her dreams. With the great news she has a shot at getting into the school, they ask her to submit a self portrait of who she is. The issue? She doesn't know the answer to that. Which is definitely fair at 17 or 18 years old, honestly.

But we know that our girl will figure it out! She asks Erik for a recommendation letter, and it's sweet to see all of these different relationships forming between the characters. As for Dana Sue's dreams of passing on her cooking skills, she's still finding it a bit hard to let go of the restaurant. And, she needs a space for teaching the kids so she doesn't step on the toes of the new people in charge - Erik, Cal, and Isaac.

Isaac's Serenity family

We all know how big Maddie's heart is, and she continues to prove it in each episode. With Isaac's secret about Bill being his biological father now out in the open and him being back from visiting his parents in Ohio, Maddie invites him over for dinner. This is the first time he can really sit down with Kyle and Katie as their brother for the first time. As we saw earlier in the season, the Townsend kids got Christmas gifts from Bill, brought by their grandparents.

Well, Bill had one set for Isaac as well. It's a pocket knife, just like the one Ty and Kyle received from their dad when they became men, so to speak. It's a Townsend tradition, and it's a big indicator of Bill accepting Isaac as his son. Elsewhere in the episode, Isaac and Noreen also make up and it turns out that Isaac and Michael know each other. Because of course they do. Everyone is somehow connected to each other in Serenity.

The budget cuts continue to effect Serenity

When it comes to our favorite sweet magnolias this episode, Helen is still dealing with the mess that is the mayor's office and how limited funds and basically no help from the state after the hurricane is adding stress to the small town. Peggy declined to take a call from the local newspaper, but didn't mean to as she thought it was a casual call and not them looking for a comment. Peggy's mother runs the paper, and the two are still at odds.

One thing that's odd to me is the fact that there's been no through line about Isaac's parentage, at least on his dad's side, coming out. With Helen warning Peggy earlier in the season that everyone knows the truth about Bill now, nothing happened on Peggy's end which is strange. But anyway, back to the budget cuts. I'm sorry, but I feel like Helen overreacts too much this season. Like, chill girl.

One of the main buildings effected in this Sweet Magnolias season 4 storyline has been the library, which leads to the next cliffhanger in the season. Speaking of Helen being dramatic, she walks in as Maddie and Dana Sue are sitting together and announces they'd better come outside so they don't miss their children getting arrested. Ok, girl. And, that's how this episode ends.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.