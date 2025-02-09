Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 9 recap: Is the Townsend-Maddox family moving?

In the last episode, Kyle's relationships with Lily and Dev took a bit of a turn and now he has to fix them. And we see that happen in Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 9, "Dance Your Sugarplum Off." There also might be a major change coming for the Townsend-Maddox family. Here's a recap of what happened in the episode on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

Let the Christmas preparations begin

This season of the series has featured different holidays, and now it's time for perhaps the most important one of all. Christmas! Cal's mom is back in town to celebrate with the family. As a reminder, she's played by Jodi Benson, aka the voice of Ariel from The Little Mermaid. She's as sweet as the Disney princess, which is so great to see.

Talking about holiday traditions, she shares that one she had with her family and Cal is the good wishes paper chain. You write down something you're thankful for in the past year or manifest a wish for the new year on a pece of paper. Then, you link all of them together to create a paper chain. It's heartwarming, and clearly Maddie wants to incorporate it into their family celebrations this year.

Going into the holidays, Kyle didn't want any drama to carry over. He makes up with Lily, and sets boundaries with Dev. So everything is good in his world once again. Another big part of the episode is cute little Katie's The Nutcracker performance, which goes off without a hitch thanks to some advice from the Coach in her life. Cal is getting the hang of this stepdad thing more and more.

Some big changes may be coming

The thee of this season has been following your dreams, and Ronnie has figured out what he'd like to do next. He wants to start a guided road tours business. And while Dana Sue is supportive of this idea, she reminds him that she's trying to start up her Teaching Kitchen and Annie has chosen a school that's more expensive than they thought.

And Annie's dreams need to come first right now. And that means putting her teaching kitchen on hold too. However, Ronnie surprises her by calling a friend who will be able to get Dana Sue's Teaching Kitchen set up. Aw!

As for Helen, she's fulfilled her duty to the mayor's office and finally feels like she can step away from it. They've put up a job posting to hire an official town manager in her place. She and Erik also discuss their future and having children. After her struggle to have kids, she's come to the realization that she has children of the heart, including Katie for example.

A big cliffhanger and twist we didn't see coming is the big news Maddie has. A small, indie publishing company has reached out and offered her a marketing job following the success of her children's book and seeing the videos of her acting as a non-official spokesperson for Serenity. This is a dream come true for Maddie as that's her degree and it's in books. The catch? It's in New York! So does that mean the family is moving out of their small town? Perhaps the next episode will give us the answer.

