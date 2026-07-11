Sweet Magnolias season 6 gets optimistic renewal update from star

It’s been over a month since Sweet Magnolias season 5 was released on Netflix, and fans are anxiously awaiting word on the show’s future at Netflix.

Unlike in past years when the renewal order has come before the season has arrived or shortly after the season was released, Netflix has yet to announce the fate of Sweet Magnolias. Even worse, the studio has yet to open a writers’ room for season 6, taking a more conservative approach than in past years, which has given fans an understandable level of fear that the show could soon be ending.

It remains to be seen whether a sixth season is in the cards, but one of the show’s longtime cast members has given fans renewed hope that Sweet Magnolias season 6 is still in the cards.

During an Instagram Live on July 10, star Logan Allen, who plays Kyle Townsend on the hit drama, addressed the show’s status and made it clear to fans that there is still hope for season 6. While he admitted that we have passed the 28-day window in which Netflix typically evaluates the show’s performance, he remains optimistic that good news will come and is very interested in doing another season of Sweet Magnolias.

“We’ll see what Netflix does. Usually they look at the first 28 days of analytics and numbers, and obviously we’re past that now, so we’ll see what happens. Keep watching and keep showing it love. I’m hoping for some good news; I would love another season. I think there’s a lot of stuff we need to figure out,” Allen told fans.

It’s certainly interesting to hear confirmation from Allen that we’ve passed the typical review window and that the cast is just as in the dark as the fans about the show’s fate. However, the fact that he remains optimistic about a renewal should be a major relief to the fans who are stressing about the show’s future.

While the ratings for the season have slipped slightly for the show in season 5, there is absolutely more story to tell, and Sweet Magnolias deserves the opportunity to, at the very least, wrap up its run with a planned final season.

We would happily spend many more years in the town of Serenity with the Magnolias, but if Netflix feels it’s time to bring the show to an end, that ending needs to be in the form of a final season and not a direct cancellation. After five seasons with these incredible characters, we deserve the chance to see their stories through and for Sweet Magnolias to get the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Netflix has extended final season orders for several other long-running shows in recent months, and we hope that if Netflix is on the fence about Sweet Magnolias, they choose to give the show a farewell season rather than throwing in the towel entirely.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for news about the show’s future, but in the meantime, fans can continue to support the show by rewatching the latest season and making their voices heard through social media!