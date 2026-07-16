Sweet Magnolias season 6 gets promising update as cancellation concerns continue

Following the release of Sweet Magnolias season 5 on Netflix in June 2026, the beloved romantic drama's viewership performance has left a bitter taste in fans' mouths. Over a month after the latest season dropped, Netflix still hasn't revealed the fate of the series as the waiting continues for a season 6 renewal. While the odds weren't looking great, a new update suggests otherwise.

After Sweet Magnolias season 5 debuted with only 2.8 million views in its opening weekend, which marked a rather significant 30% decline in viewership compared to the previous season's premiere, season 6 didn't seem like a lock. However, a new look at streaming ratings from a source outside of Netflix tells a different story that could give fans some renewed hope.

Sweet Magnolias season 6 looks better after new ratings reveal

On July 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the latest Nielsen streaming ratings for the week of June 15-June 21, 2026, and these numbers are looking far better for Sweet Magnolias season 6. According to the Nielsen streaming charts, Sweet Magnolias was watched for 845 million minutes during this timeframe, which was enough for the series ranking No. 6 in the overall Top 10.

Harlan Coben’s crime drama 'I Will Find You' knocked 'Love Island USA' out of the top spot on Nielsen's streaming ratings snapshot.



Full charts: https://t.co/NkSnwZGxOX pic.twitter.com/cBdtkY28AL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 16, 2026

The romantic drama series placed above even HBO's Game of Thrones prequel spinoff series House of the Dragon, which returned from a multi-year hiatus to much fanfare. Sweet Magnolias also placed higher than Paramount+'s hit Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch, though the Netflix series could have an edge since there are more seasons and thus more episodes than the aforementioned series.

When it comes to the Top 10 Streaming Originals chart, Sweet Magnolias managed to rank at No. 3 with the some 845 million minutes viewed. On this chart, the series placed just below fellow Netflix series I Will Find You, the latest limited series from Harlan Coben that was viewed for 1.844 billion minutes, and Peacock's Love Island USA with 1.686 billion minutes.

Clearly, despite its lukewarm performance on Netflix's streaming charts, Sweet Magnolias is still making some big waves in the streaming world if it's holding its own against and alongside some of the biggest shows to be released or air this summer. Five seasons in and it's still a streaming force among its core audience, which could signal Netflix to keep bringing the show back for more.

Even though this looks like a positive sign for Sweet Magnolias season 6, and should definitely be a factor in Netflix's decision-making process, it's still unknown how much weight the streamer actually places in the Nielsen streaming ratings compared to its own in-house data measurements, which includes other variables like completion rate that the public doesn't have any access to.

Sweet Magnolias star Kyle Allen recently gave fans an optimistic update, insisting that they keep the faith while Netflix looks over the numbers from across the first month and makes the renewal decision. In all honesty, there's no time limit on Netflix's announcement as the streamer has been known to make renewal announcements up to months after a show was released.

In the past year, Netflix has been giving a number of its biggest original series final season orders, including The Night Agent, Emily in Paris, and The Lincoln Lawyer. It's completely possible for Netflix to add Sweet Magnolias to that list with a season 6 renewal. For now, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that these nearly 1 billion viewing minutes will help push the Magnolias over the finish line.