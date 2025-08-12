Sweet Magnolias star has been unsuccessful in attempts to stage a Reba reunion

As soon as Happy’s Place started and Reba alums appeared, there were questions about whether others would make it. Of course, Melissa Peterman was the first big arrival, landing a series regular role in the series. Then Christopher Rich and Steve Howey landed roles.

Now eyes are on whether JoAnna Garcia Swisher from Sweet Magnolias has been offered a chance to guest star on the comedy series. Would she even do it if she was offered the opportunity?

HAPPY'S PLACE -- "The Macallister Girls" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella

JoAnna Garcia Swisher would love to appear on Happy’s Place

According to an interview with Parade, Swisher shared that she would love to spend some on-screen time with her former TV mom, Reba McEntire. She would do whatever it took to make it work if she was offered the chance.

“No doubt. If they were to ask me to do it, I would 100 percent be there and I would move mountains to do it.”

However, nobody from Happy’s Place has called her up to do it, yet. The Sweet Magnolias star understands it, though. This can’t just be some fun sort of cameo in a TV series. It needs to make sense for the show as a whole, as it already has done with Reba reunions. Like when characters return after stepping away from a series, the storyline needs to make sense and not just be written for the sake of something for the fans.

To prove there are no hard feelings, Swisher is heading back to Los Angeles soon, and she does intend to go to the set of the sitcom. It’s been hard in the past due to production schedules not quite working out, so she’s only been able to see former co-stars socially.

Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 404 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Could Reba appear on Sweet Magnolias?

What about the other way round? That’s something else that came up, and this is where there’s more exciting news. Swisher has tried to get McEntire on her Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. So far, it hasn’t worked out, though, but she would love to get everyone she once worked with on her series.

Of course, it’s all about schedules. McEntire is a busy woman just between Happy’s Place and The Voice. On top of that, there needs to be a storyline for it. Just like with Swisher being on Happy’s Place, a cameo can’t just be for the sake of it. Even if McEntire cameoed as herself, there would still need to be a logical reason for her to end up in Serenity.

Right now, Sweet Magnolias season 5 is in production, and there isn’t a season 6 renewal. We can keep hoping that there’s a way for the TV mom and daughter to cross paths again on our screens, though, right?

Sweet Magnolias is on Netflix and Happy’s Place is on Peacock.

