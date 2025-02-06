Is Sweet Magnolias season 5 necessary? (Honestly, we don't think so)

It's been a while, but Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. I'd love to say that it was worth the wait, but the drama series did not make me want to pour it out this time around. Combine that with where everyone's Serenity stories left off, I don't think a season 5 is necessary. Let's get into the details.

At the time of this writing, Netflix has not renewed or cancelled Sweet Magnolias for a season 5 yet. So that does mean we're going to have to wait on official word from the streamer about the series' future. The show is based on a book series, and there's still plenty of novels to adapt. So, the issue here isn't whether there's more story to tell. Because there is. The question is, is a fifth season really necessary?

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

As mentioned above, I really don't think so. I don't mean to sound so harsh, but season 4 felt really boring if I'm going to be real with you guys. Yes, there were a good number of plot twists, like that shocking Townsend death and even Maddie seemingly moving to New York. But was it enough that I'm on my toes now by the end of the season and eager for more? That would be a no.

I think the writing was off this season, and those big reveals were set at the start and end of an episode, with the middle just being all these small moments that moved the story slowly. Perhaps 10 episodes is too long for a show like this. Plus, Sweet Magnolias season 4 didn't end on any major cliffhangers overall.

By the time we reach the end, everyone's has either figured out their dream, which was the theme of the season, or have a way to achieve that dream. Basically everyone's stories are in a good place right now, so I'm satisfied as a viewer. The one conflict that still remains would be Ty and Annie, though they'd been good all season.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

But I'm sorry, it took them three seasons to get together. And then we hardly saw them actually together in season 4 with Ty on the road for his music. Even though it took Helen and Erik three seasons to really get together too - more on them in a moment - I don't know. I guess I'm just not that invested in Ty and Annie anymore, especially with the way he reacted to the news of Annie getting into her dream school.

Maddie also has to work out the logistics of moving to New York. But again, it's not a big enough cliffhanger for me to really say another season is necessary. The one and only reason at this point that I'd like to see a Sweet Magnolias season 5 is for Helen and Erik's wedding. These two not only finally got together, but they're engaged. And that's so exciting! Both of them deserve to be happy, and get their big moment. Otherwise though, I'd be happy with Sweet Magnolias ending right where it is.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.