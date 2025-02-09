Even with all the drama that it brings, Sweet Magnolias on Netflix at its core is a heartwarming show that portrays the struggles of real-life. But if you have a strong support system around you like Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, then nothing will get in your way. It's one of the reasons why the series gives us all the feels.

Season 4 of the drama is now streaming on Netflix. And while we wait for renewal news, and following your binge of the 10-episode season, you might be looking for something similar to fill your time. Well, you're in luck! Here's 4 heartwarming friendship shows like Sweet Magnolias to add to your watch-list!

Firefly Lane on Netflix

Stream both season on Netflix

If there's two besties who have been through thick and thin and also grew up together just like the sweet magnolias, then it's Kate and Tully from Firefly Lane on Netflix. Overall the series is a drama, but it does have its lighthearted moments mixed in as well just like Sweet Magnolias. So you'll get the same vibes there.

Kate and Tully have been best friends since they were 14 years old, and we see their time together from when the frienship begins through their '40s. There's so much these two go through together. And though there may be some times of arguments, eventually they'll be there for each other always. Just like Sweet Magnolias, at the core of the story is this friendship and that's what we love to see.

The Bold Type on Hulu

Stream 5 seasons on Hulu

Looking for another fun show with a trio of besties? Then The Bold Type is definitely the series you want to check out! This comedy-drama is still one of my favorite shows. Though these gals - Jane, Kat, and Sutton - are in their younger adult years compared to Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, the strength of friendship and female empowerment is what you'll enjoy most about this series.

The three lovely ladies navigate work, life, and relationships in New York City. And that's really the same themes we see explored in Sweet Magnolias as well. Though those are in the small town of Serenity. If the Netflix series does get a season 5 though, we might see Maddie in the Big Apple. Anyways, The Bold Type is sure to put a smile on your face as we see these three young women go through the ups and downs of life together.

Ginny and Georgia on Netflix

Stream 2 seasons on Netflix, season 3 premieres June 5, 2025

For those of you who might already know Ginny and Georgia, you might be surprised I added it to this list. It's not necessarily the same as Sweet Magnolias in the traditional sense. But, it could be an intriguing watch if you're looking for something like the Serenity story. What I like about Ginny and Georgia is the fact that it focuses on Georgia's adult story, but also Ginny's teen life. And that's what Sweet Magnolias does so well, too.

And while the adults and teens alike do go through their fair share of drama in Serenity, Ginny and Georgia is a bit darker and I'd say mature in the struggles the teens face, especially. However, it's also a fun show and Georgia is just such an eye-catching character that I think you'll still enjoy. Plus, Wellsbury, Massachusetts, where the series takes place, is supposed to be a small town too. So you get those vibes as well.

Workin' Moms on Netflix

Stream 7 seasons on Netflix

One of the best comedy-dramas out there has to be Canadian series, Workin' Moms! The show does such a good job of portraying mothers who want to balance being there for their kids, while also building their own careers. With so much to juggle and it not being the easiest thing to do, a group of five women bond at a Mommy and Me class. And this helps them get through the hardships they're going through. Plus, it's a support sytstem for each other as they attempt to find their sense of self.

I'll be honest. Sweet Magnolias makes all of this seem look a little too easy. Though Maddie and Dana Sue do also have a whole community and a support system with their friends and family around them. Still. But that's just how the show is, and we're going with the flow. But especially this season, like with Maddie's book, we've been getting into the magnolias' careers even more and it's great to see what they're doing for themselves.